 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Why would that be a bad thing?’ Djokovic vows to keep talking tennis politics as champ responds to Nadal’s claim he is ‘obsessed’

20 Apr, 2021 12:17
Get short URL
‘Why would that be a bad thing?’ Djokovic vows to keep talking tennis politics as champ responds to Nadal’s claim he is ‘obsessed’
Tennis number one Novak Djokovic (left) has responded to comments made by Rafael Nadal © Eric Gaillard / Reuters
Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic has reacted to comments from rival Rafael Nadal about his “obsession” with winning Grand Slams and setting new records, countering that he has never had problems with “verbalizing" his targets.

The world number one said that he doesn’t think he is obsessed with anything in life, adding that he feels only "passion and huge desire” to conquer new heights in tennis.

Of course, I want to win more Slams, yes," world number three Nadal told Metro. "No doubt about that. But I never get – I mean, Novak is more obsessed about this, more focused,” 

Not in a negative way. No, he’s more focused on just these things and it means a lot to him, all of this stuff. He’s always saying and talking about these records, and well done for him. But it’s not my approach to my tennis career.”

Responding to the comments made by his rival, the 18-time Grand Slam winner said that he sees nothing bad in expressing the ambitions he sets for himself.

"I do not know why would that be a bad thing – not just in terms of records, but anything: politics in tennis, for instance,” Djokovic said during a press conference in Belgrade before the start of the Serbia Open.

I am going towards achieving my goals and I have never had a problem verbalizing it. Maybe someone cannot say something and then stick to it, but I never found it hard to say: ‘I want to break that record or reach a certain goal.’

I cannot speak on [Nadal's] behalf – I do not know the way he thinks, but it is his right to voice an opinion, how he sees me in regards to records and so on.

"Personally, I do not feel that I am obsessed with anything in life; what I feel is passion and huge desire."

The 33-year-old all-time great clinched his latest Grand Slam in February, defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open.

Last month, he set a new ATP record for the most weeks as world number one, surpassing Swiss superstar Roger Federer's total.

Also on rt.com Rare snail species named after tennis icon Novak Djokovic to ‘acknowledge his inspiring enthusiasm and energy’
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies