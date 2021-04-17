Oh, the irony: David Beckham’s Inter Miami in hot water for breaking so-called ‘Beckham Rule’ with transfer of French star Matuidi

David Beckham's MSL franchise Inter Miami have found themselves in hot water amid reports that the club violated the so-called 'Beckham Rule' when the club signed 84-times capped France international Blaise Matuidi.

2018 World Cup winner Matuidi traded Turin for Miami last August when he ended a three-season stint with Italian champions Juventus to become the latest big name import to Major League Soccer - but MLS chiefs announced Friday that the club are set to face sanctions after they were found to have broken the league's budget rules when they inked a deal with the experienced midfielder.

MLS guidelines dictate that each time is allocated three roster spots for 'designated players', which means that these players' wages aren't held against the salary cap, but a probe has found that Matuidi should have been handed this designation upon his signing due to his salary being likely more than the $1.6 million annual cap.

The MLS ruling therefore means that Inter Miami fielded four designated players last season, in Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuian as well as Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini.

Inter Miami have subsequently amended Pellegrini's contract in order to comply with league rules, and loaned to their affiliate side Fort Lauderdale.

The violation is all the more remarkable given that Inter Miami, and its principal owner David Beckham, appeared to have disregarded the 'Beckham Rule' - which was brought into existence when the former England skipper moved to LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007.

A statement from the MLS said that Matuidi had been incorrectly classified as a "targeted allocation money" (TAM) player.

"Matuidi's compensation was above the compensation limit for a TAM player and he should have been classified as a designated player," the league said.

The MLS have yet to reveal what type of sanctions they might levy against Beckham's team - who will begin their MLS campaign under the stewardship of Beckham's former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville on Sunday.