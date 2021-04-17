‘No jewelry or watches left’: Wife of Roma star Smalling hits out at ‘rats’ who robbed her family at GUNPOINT at home

The wife of former Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling has detailed the terrifying ordeal her family suffered after being held at gunpoint as they were robbed at home in Italy.

Three hooded men raided the Smalling family’s villa just outside Rome in the early hours of Friday, reportedly forcing the footballer to open a safe before making off with £100,000 ($140,000) worth of watches and jewelry.

Smalling’s wife Sam and their two-year-old son Leo were also at home during the raid, along with his mother and sister.

Taking to Instagram, Sam Smalling shared her disgust at the “rats” behind the raid, but said her husband had handled the situation well.

“Although still a bit shaken my family are all OK,” wrote the 35-year-old former Page 3 model. “My husband handled the situation very well.

“I'd just like to suggest that those living their lives like these thieves who came into our bedroom at 4am pointing guns at our heads, rethink their choices in life and live in a more respectable and conscious way like real men, not rats (disrespectful to rats I know).

“I suspect your life hasn't been easy but there's always another way. A way that will lead to blessings and not karma biting you on the ass, which I've no doubt it will!”

Smalling warned off any other would-be robbers by claiming that her family now had no jewelry left and were not planning on buying any.

“And for the record, anyone thinking of coming near me and my family again, we have no jewelry or watches left and don't intend to buy anymore!

“If you see us wearing anything it's likely fake. So don't bother.”

In slightly more measured tones, Chris Smalling also shared a message on social media thanking fans for their support.

I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed! ❤️Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others. — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 17, 2021

“I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!” wrote the 31-year-old footballer.

“Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others.”

Smalling had received widespread report after the raid, including from former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford.

“So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re OK,” Rashford wrote.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

Smalling had watched from the sidelines nursing a knee injury as Roma hosted Ajax in their Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

The teams drew 1-1 as the Italians secured a 3-2 aggregate win, and next face Smalling’s former club United in the semi-finals.

Police have not ruled out that the raiders could have followed Smalling home as he made his way back from the Stadio Olimpico to his villa in the plush suburb of Appia Antica.

According to reports, the gang broke into the home by removing a window grille and may have drugged the family’s two dogs.

Police are scouring the area as well as footage from security cameras within the premises and surrounding territory in the hope of finding leads to catch the gang of thugs.

Smalling is not the only figure at Roma to be targeted by criminals in recent months.

Back in November, manager Paulo Fonseca’s home in Monteverde was raided as thieves made off with watches and jewelry worth around €100,000. Fonseca and his family were not home at the time of the robbery.

Smalling made a permanent move to Roma before the start of the season for an initial fee of €15 million ($18 million), having impressed on loan from the Old Trafford in the previous campaign.

The central defender has earned 31 senior England caps, although the last of those came back in 2017.