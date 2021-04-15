‘Pandering to silly trends’: Czech presidential office OUTRAGED after UEFA hands Slavia Prague’s Kudela 10-match ban for racism

The office of Czech President Milos Zeman has issued an extraordinary rebuke to UEFA after the decision by European football’s governing body to slap Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela with a 10-game ban for “racist behavior.”

UEFA announced on Wednesday that Kudela would be suspended for a lengthy period after he was accused of labeling Glasgow Rangers player Glen Kamara “a f*cking monkey” in the teams’ explosive Europa League encounter at Ibrox in March.

Kamara was banned for three games for assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the match, while his Rangers teammate Kemar Roofe was slapped with a four-match suspension for a shocking high tackle which left Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a fractured skull.

The most controversial scenes involved Kudela and Kamara, after the former was seen uttering something into the latter’s ear during a fracas towards the end of the game, eliciting a furious response.

Kamara and Rangers have insisted that Kudela was guilty of racist abuse, although the Czech international maintains he merely swore at Kamara, calling him a “f*cking guy.”

Now the row has dragged in the office of Czech President Zeman, which has accused UEFA of discriminating against non-black people with their verdict.

“You have condemned a decent person without a single piece of evidence,” read a letter from Vratislav Mynar, the director of the office of the president, and addressed to the UEFA Disciplinary Committee.

“You make it impossible for athletes to fulfill their dreams to play in the European League. All this is just to satisfy perverted expectations of a small group of activists and a team, which was unable to win on the field, so now it only shouts empty and hurtful phrases about racism.

“You have turned the fight against racism into a fight of the unsuccessful against the successful. It has become the pinnacle of hypocrisy, positive discrimination, and embarrassing pandering to silly trends."

"Your efforts can lead to the opposite, i.e. a situation where a person with a skin color other than black is discriminated, oppressed, and deprived of his/her rights.

"Therefore, I consider it necessary to oppose your decision.”

The letter continued: “I understand you are probably not accustomed to such behavior but allow me to tell you this: I very much appreciate the fact that the Czech public, across the whole society, does not identify with your verdict.

"On the contrary – you managed to unite old rivals – even temporarily. We will not kneel down in front of you. No threats work against a Czech football fan.”

The incredible reaction comes after some observers claimed Kudela deserved much more than the 10-game ban from UEFA competition which was meted out. Some online even claimed the 34-year-old defended should be suspended from football for life.

After the sanction, lawyers for Kudela reiterated his claims of innocence, saying they were “surprised” by the ruling – but the star nonetheless apologized to his Rangers rival.

"In retrospect, I realize that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything," said Kudela, who could yet appeal the ban.

"There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can't take it back now. I'm so sorry."