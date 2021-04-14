Boxing ‘GWOAT’ Claressa Shields accused of being given soft landing after opponent named for first MMA assignment

Self-proclaimed boxing 'GWOAT' Claressa Shields has had her first MMA opponent revealed, which has divided opinion among combat sport fans.

It was announced on Wednesday that the multiple three-weight world champion of the squared circle will face Brittany Elkin on June 10.

The date will mark Shields' debut in the PFL promotion, and as Elkin currently nurses a 3-6 MMA record, 'T-Rex' stands accused of being handed a soft landing into a brutal sport by organizers.

As could be predicted, critics of the Flint, Michigan native were quick to take to social media and mock the move.

"3-6? Lol" questioned one, while another remarked that Shields' opponent "hasn't won a fight in five years".

"Shields [is] in for a beating," it was said elsewhere, as a similar negative mind predicted she would "crumble after two or three leg kicks" regardless of the level of her first foe.

Elsewhere, defenders of Shields have scoffed at the haters and their lack of context as she enters the MMA fray in the 155lbs ranks.

"People always want to see 0-0 fighters face other inexperienced fighters for whatever reason," remarked journalist Aaron Bronsteter.

"Having Shields face someone who has been in there before and faced good competition is valuable."

What do you want her to fight somone with a 12 and 1 record get out of here — Charley (@therobotburrows) April 14, 2021

"What, do you want her to fight someone with a 12 and 1 record?," it was also asked.

"Get out of here."

"3-6 vs 0-0 doesn't seem that ridiculous to me..." said an onlooker in agreement.

"MMA fans taunt boxers for never wanting to get into the octagon and then when an Olympic boxer does they hate. Hoping she gets the win," came one well wish.

This is my main focus! June 10th it’s time to step in the cage and put my hardwork to the test! https://t.co/jXHrVKMBKs — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) April 14, 2021

Later confirming the announcement herself, Shields wrote that the bout is now "her main focus" and that it is "time to step in the cage and put my hard work to the test".

Yesterday, she also remarked that she had "fought for the legacy in boxing long enough" while "ready to make some real money".

"Boxing, holla at me when the money is right," Shields signed off.