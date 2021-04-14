Polish power meets veteran Brazilian guile: Jan Blachowicz to defend UFC light-heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira

Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz will defend his UFC light-heavyweight crown against Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4, Dana White has revealed.

Blachowicz recently told RT Sport that he sees Teixeira, 41, as the most worthy challenger to the 205lbs title after the Brazilian’s remarkable late-career resurgence which has seen him win five on the spin in the octagon, including victories over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in his last two outings.

Teixeira formerly challenged for the light-heavyweight crown back in 2014, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Jon Jones.

For Blachowicz, it will be the second defense of the title he claimed by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 last September.

The star blessed with ‘Legendary Polish Power’ went on to protect his gold against the threat of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in March, earning a dominant unanimous decision win against the previously unbeaten Kiwi.

UFC boss White confirmed to ESPN that the 38-year-old Pole would next meet Teixeira in battle of the veterans.

Speaking at the end of March, Blachowicz had predicted that his next outing would be the Brazilian star – but also said he would be open to the challenge of former longtime light-heavyweight king Jon Jones, whom he accused of running scared by stepping up a division.

“You know, I can meet [Jones] at 205 or at heavyweight. I don't care. So I'm just waiting,” said the Pole.

“If the UFC gives me Jon Jones, I would be happy. If not, I'll be happy with my next opponent.

“I think my next opponent will be Glover Teixeira, but we will see.

"If Jones would like come back to [light heavyweight]… I think he will stay at the heavyweight, but if he changed his mind, I'm waiting for him. No problem.”

That plan will have to wait, however, with Blachowicz now being set his next assignment to protect his light heavyweight crown from the threat of the veteran guile of Teixeira.