As Covid surges again in Turkey, UEFA insists it will NOT move 2021 Champions League final from Istanbul

UEFA will not relocate the 2021 Champions League final from Turkey, which is struggling to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, registering new records almost every day.

On Tuesday, the country hit its highest single-day record, detecting over 59,000 Covid-19 cases.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, European football’s governing body said the 2021 Champions League final, which is set to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29, will go forward as planned.

The venue was originally set to host the 2020 final, but due to Covid-19 restrictions it was instead played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

The stadium also hosted the 2005 Champions League final between Liverpool and AC Milan, which saw one of the most remarkable Champions League comebacks of all-time, when the Reds erased a 3-0 deficit after half-time to eventually win the game.

It remains unknown whether fans will be allowed to attend the Champions League final, amid the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

UEFA lifted its cap on fans at stadiums, allowing supporters to travel to the Champions League final, but it will be up to the Turkish government to make the final decision regarding these matters.

Turkey imposed a partial lockdown during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with a weekday curfew starting at 7:00pm and lasting until 5am.

Inter-city travel will also be banned except for necessary and urgent situations.

Russia suspended most of its air travel with Turkey due to the pandemic.