‘Blatant attempt for attention’: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul denies sex assault allegations from TikTok star Justine Paradise

YouTube boxing wannabe Jake Paul has denied sexual assault allegations from TikTok star Justine Paradise on the eve of his boxing bout with Ben Askren.

The American took to social media on Tuesday evening, saying: "Sexual assault accusations aren't something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false."

He accused fellow social media celebrity Paradise of manufacturing "a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week," and nodded towards her adult content website and Amazon shopping list aimed at fans buying her gifts, while also questioning why the accusations had taken two years to come to light.

Insisting he is a "momma's boy" who respects "women and mothers more than anything," Paul also threatened to sue for defamation of character.

Paradise made her claims in a near 21-minute video titled 'Trigger Warning: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me.'

In it, she alleges that during one of many visits to his Team 10 house in California from June to July 2019, the 24-year-old forced her to perform oral sex and touched her without consent.

"Sex is very special and very important to me," states Paradise.

“Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room," she adds.

"I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else."

Paul allegedly asked, "If nothing's going to happen, what's the point?", when Paradise pushed his hands away.

But then apparently "undid his pants and grabbed my face and started f**king my face" without permission.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," Paradise explains. "That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

Paradise later said she attempted to reach out to Paul after the incident, but was given the cold shoulder.

“I never got an apology,” she claimed.

“Just because I let you kiss me and I let you hold my hand and I let you dance with me in your room, that doesn’t give you the right.”

Explaining Paul's doubts as to why it took so long to speak out, Paradise claims she was forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement, and thought that in doing so she was "signing away [her] rights to talk about anything basically.”

“I think about it every single day,” she says.

The allegations are not a good look for Paul on the eve of his much-anticipated boxing bout with former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

With the MMA veteran and his young foe constantly trash-talking one another, Askren could be expected to use this as fuel as soon as he is given an opportunity.