Star investors: Football ace Mesut Ozil joins actress Eva Longoria and model Kate Upton in stake bid for Mexican Liga club Necaxa

A group of investors including former Germany and English Premier League star Mesut Ozil, Hollywood star Eva Longoria and top model Kate Upton are reportedly planning a bid to take a 50 percent stake in Liga MX club Necaxa.

An improbable group including the 2013 World Cup winner, Desperate Housewives star Longoria, model Kate Upton and her MLB star husband Justin Verlander are planning the takeover.

The consortium is also said to have links to the same group that recently invested in Championship side Swansea, with one Twitter user remarking that if successful, the developments "would make for an interesting boardroom".

But others were less enthusiastic, especially those loyal to Ozil's former club Arsenal.

"Of course, with all the money he stole from Arsenal," remarked one punter, nodding to the astronomical reported $480,000 per week wages Ozil received to sit on the bench as he was kept out of Mikel Arteta's plans before a move to Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old receives a relatively meager $3.6 million per year in Turkey, and often found himself at loggerheads in the press with Gunners supporter Piers Morgan towards the end of an eight year stint in North London.

"You don’t have to give us Ozil updates. He’s dead to us," said one follower of an Arsenal page.

"He's used to [only] giving 50 per cent," came a far less toxic wisecrack.

But not everyone appreciated the pile-on.

"Why are you sharing this? For fans [to] criticize him again??," one asked.

"Just f***ing leave Mesut Ozil alone. He left Arsenal and we’re still bad. It’s his f***ing money, he does what he wants with [it]."

"Don’t care what some of you idiots say," remarked a similar-minded protector of the midfielder's legacy. "Ozil is a legend here and will always remain relevant [at] Arsenal"