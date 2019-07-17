Mesut Ozil or Megan Rapinoe? Arsenal ace mercilessly mocked for new hairstyle after losing bet

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown no mercy to Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil over the playmaker's dodgy new hairstyle, comparing him to US Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.

Ozil has dyed his locks blonde during the offseason, prompting Gabon goalscorer Aubameyang to comment on the similarities to the sometimes controversial Rapinoe.

Aubameyang made the comments via an Instagram Story, adding "now I know how then won" in a joking suggestion that Ozil had turned out for the US team in their recent World Cup campaign in France.

Rapinoe was a crucial figure in the United States' victorious women's team in the recent World Cup, scoring in the final against the Netherlands.

She has since attracted criticism in some quarters for aggressively speaking out against the administration of President Donald Trump, while also also campaigning for LGBTQ rights and equal pay.

A noted figure of the gay community, Rapinoe also said that she would refuse any invitation to celebrate her side's World Cup win at the White House, forgoing the traditional celebration with the President due to her opposition to several policies of the current administration.

Ozil, 30, sported the new-look hairdo at Arsenal's pre-season training camp in Los Angeles and it was later revealed that the playmaker had made the change after losing a bet against Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

"I lost a bet. Or we lost a bet against Laca," Ozil said to Sports Direct Football. "Crossbar challenge yeah. Me, Sead [Kolasinac] and Shkodran Mustafi so we lost all together."

It remains to be seen if Kolasinac or Mustafi have also undertaken the rather drastic makeover as a result of losing the bet, though perhaps all will be revealed when Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in a pre-season encounter in California on Thursday.

Ozil's future at the London club remains unclear, with Turkish side Fernerbahce reportedly launching a bid to sign him although it is understood that the player's wage demands are outside that of what the club are prepared to pay.

Ozil quit the German national team last year amid a racism row, and caused further controversy this summer by inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his wedding.