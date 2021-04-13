Knockout motor: Ex-UFC champ Yan hits brakes on mocking ‘clown’ sterling to become first Russian owner of limited edition BMW car

Petr Yan has interrupted his war of words with "laughing stock" Aljamain Sterling to show off a gleaming BMW after becoming the first Russian to take ownership of the motor that will only be made 250 times worldwide.

The former 135lb ruler, who was stripped of his crown at UFC 259 for kneeing the Jamaican-American in the face during their title scrap, took to Instagram to show off his latest possession.

Captured inspecting the all-black vehicle before jumping in to embark on a test drive, the Russian is one of only 25 people in his homeland to receive the new limited edition BMW X5.

Worldwide, only 250 have been made – and Yan stated that "being the first" is part of his philosophy.

"I chose BMW for drive, sport, emotions and driving pleasure," announced Yan, portraying himself signing the paperwork for the swanky vehicle, which sells for around $183,000.

Former boxing champion Eduard Troyanovsky was among those to applaud Yan's new acquisition, while BMW Russia, which also has a deal with tennis star Daniil Medvedev, replied with a ringing endorsement.

Motor fan Yan was previously handed the keys to a Mercedes outside the Ekaterinburg sports center where he trains last July, having returned to Russia after becoming bantamweight champion for the first time.

"I like cars," he said at the time, admiring the "huge gift". "With many cars, I sit down and feel that some kind of unity is taking place."

Yan lost his title in hugely controversial fashion at UFC 259 last month, and he has blasted Sterling again for stalling on their anticipated rematch, which might not take place for another nine months at the earliest after his bitter rival reiterated that he remains injured.

"The guy laughing stock has the belt," he said. "Just strip this laughing stock from the title," he first demanded.

Actor fought 4 months after that KO, but still “concussed” after our fight 😂 https://t.co/nY3vaZ67r7 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 9, 2021

"You fought your first top-five opponent and were too stupid to win, even with a fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap the s**t outta you.

"Just admit you are terrified to enter the octagon with me again. Your ass is getting stripped, p*ssy," he scoffed.

Accompanying footage of Sterling being finished by Marlon Moraes with a laugh, Yan said that the actor had "fought" four months after that defeat but was still "concussed" from his scrap with the 28-year-old, when he wobbled around the cage before the fight was called off and Yan was disqualified.

For me you are the real champion 🏆 he can have the paper belt but to be the real champion he need to beat you. you earned your title and defended it against him. he never earned anything he was awarded the title and gonna lose the rematch pic.twitter.com/y1KcrFn1dX — RussianFightR РУССКИЙ БОЕЦ 🇷🇺 (@RODINAFIGHTERS) April 10, 2021

Thanks Damon. The casuals seem to think I randomly tricked my muscles into disappearing in my arm to avoid a fight I’ve asked for since 2019. You really can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/yASm2588gn — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 12, 2021

Sterling reportedly requires neck surgery. "[This is] for the dummies saying he’s out for nine months and the losers who says he’s faking s**t," he said, republishing the news of his injury.

"See you in October, Peanut Butter Pan. Sincerely, your champ – suck it and life goes on."

Yan fired back: "Mark my words, this clown [is] not going to fight in October."