Fury says he will ‘move on’ from Joshua fight if venue is not agreed today – with ‘very rich’ outsiders rivaling Saudi Arabia bid

Boxing champ Tyson Fury has vowed he will "move on" from a unification megafight with Anthony Joshua if a venue is not agreed today, and has been captured in high spirits in Vegas, where he has sparred with Andy Ruiz Jr's trainer.

Fury has been at the iconic Top Rank gym with Ruiz sidekick and legendary cutman Jorge Capetillo, who he helped financially after the man who was in his corner for his fight against Otto Wallin fell upon hard times as a result of the pandemic.

There were touching scenes as the Mexican's son shadowboxed alongside Fury, mimicking the WBC king's every move as the British heavyweight looked as sharp on the pads as his attire proved in a later interview.

"If I don't know anything by Tuesday, I'm just going to move on because it's been a long time in the making," he told Behind the Gloves, discussing the latest on his megafight with countryman and multiple champion Anthony Joshua.

Look who’s stateside getting some work in ...👑 @Tyson_Fury 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLL1oC9cug — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 12, 2021

"It was June when I did that video where I said, 'Oh, I have agreed terms to fight Joshua – we've both agreed to fight each other but I've just got to fight Wilder first.'"

"That was nearly a year ago so it's been a long time but now we've finally got the offers on the table and we'll we'll go through them and take the best one."

Fury had previously claimed in a video to fans that he would assess the options on Sunday, naming Russia, Uzbekistan and the UK among several countries involved.

Tyson Fury showed up at the @TRBoxing gym in Vegas and was ready to get to work 🥊(via Jorge Capetillo, La_Amenza01) pic.twitter.com/US6i5pV8px — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 12, 2021

"I think it will 100 million percent happen and I think we're going to know within the next couple of days what, where and when," Fury went on.

"I'm pretty confident this fight's going to get made in the next few days because from what I've heard there are some big players involved and there are some big offers coming from very rich people and very rich countries, so I'm sure they're going to be good offers.

"Saudi's involved, I'll say that much. But there are also some dark horses involved that I didn't think would be interested.

"They've offered some serious money so we have some major players. I'm very excited to to finally get this fight and make it happen."

A seemingly carefree Fury was also captured in his hotel suite rocking out to AC/DC, playing air guitar while bouncing on a chair for the benefit of his Instagram following of more than four million.

"Life is for living – enjoy," he declared, before claiming to be "blessed by god" while dancing to the Aussie outfit's 1980 smash, 'You Shook Me All Night Long'.