‘Big, big offers’: Fury reveals Russia is vying with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, US & more to host megafight with ‘dosser’ Joshua (VIDEO)

10 Apr, 2021 10:15
Boxing champions Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury could fight in Russia © Andrew Couldridge / Reuters | © Steve Marcus / Reuters
Tyson Fury has named Russia and Uzbekistan as two of the countries among " three or four big, big offers" for his anticipated bout with Anthony Joshua this year, which is expected to be one of the most lucrative fights in history.

WBC champion Fury says that he will go through his globetrotting list of candidate venues for his scrap with countryman Joshua, who he described in characteristic style as a "dosser", this weekend.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted Joshua's redemptive win over bogeyman Andy Ruiz Jr, was thought to have been leading the race before Fury appeared to announce on social media on Friday that the fight was in danger of falling through because a venue had not been agreed.

That now seems to have been a tactic to hurry the flow of bids, with Fury suggesting that an agreement was little more than a matter of him making a decision over which offer would prevail.

"Just had some big news," the Englishman told fans in the latest claim he has made about the contest in recent weeks.

"Interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England.

"Some big, big offers on the table. I'm going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we'll get this big fight on."

Hours earlier, Joshua said that his management team and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing were "working really hard to make this fight happen."

Hearn admitted that a "Wembley option" is "still teetering around", telling Sky Sports that the English national stadium is "maybe unrealistic" but remained a candidate that had been put to both fighters.

"That would be July 24th, for example, which is the end of the Euro [2020 football] period. Once you start going too deep into August, you've got the Olympics and so forth.

"I put this fight up there as the biggest sporting event of 2021. I know the Olympics is a big period. This is massive. This is something the whole world will stop to watch."

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said he would support Hearn should he target a fight in the capital.

"Eddie knows how to reach me," he told SNTV, adding that "politics in boxing" would inevitably come into play.

"We'll do what we can to support Eddie. I appreciate there are issues around broadcasting, issues around sponsorship, but if Eddie and the teams want to have the fight in London, we're ready."

Fury signed his message off in familiar fashion. "Let me smash this big dosser," he said of Joshua, holding up a fist.

"Big useless dosser, let me say. When I get him, I'm going to give him that – you big dosser."

