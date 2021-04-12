 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘It was because he didn’t score’: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo angrily throws shirt for ballboy, ‘punches walls' despite win

12 Apr, 2021 13:30
Get short URL
‘It was because he didn’t score’: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo angrily throws shirt for ballboy, ‘punches walls' despite win
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating day as Juventus beat Genoa in Serie A © Massimo Pinca / Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo hurled his shirt to the ground in a "clumsy" and "rude" gesture of generosity to a ball boy on Sunday, with the striker said to have rowed with teammates and later "punched walls" despite Juventus beating Genoa.

The talismanic forward found himself at the center of controversy after the 3-1 win in the Serie A clash, when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner left the pitch in frustration, having apparently been upset over his lack of goals.

The 36-year-old took off his number 7 shirt before throwing it to the grass, where it was picked up by a ball boy who grabbed the precious piece of football treasure.

Ronaldo’s actions triggered angry reactions on social media, with fans accusing the Juventus superstar of unsportsmanlike behavior.

Last month, the forward also faced criticism for an on-field meltdown when he threw his captain’s armband aside after his goal was bizarrely disallowed in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Serbia.

Ronaldo’s jersey-throwing actions were later explained by Juventus reporter Romeo Agresti, who claimed he deliberately gave up his shirt at the request of a ball boy.

Gazzetta said that Ronaldo had acted in a "somewhat rude and clumsy" way at the end of a match in which he accused Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini of passing poorly and was said to have vented his anger at goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for throwing the ball out of play because an opposition player appeared to be injured.

"There are ten of them – we have to attack," the Portugal captain is said to have told Szczesny, before later reportedly punching the walls in the team locker room.

Juventus are a chasmic 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with eight matches of the Italian top-flight season remaining.

"I don’t think he will be fined," manager Andrea Pirlo later told reporters. "It can happen that players might have moments of nervousness.

"He was angry because he didn’t manage to score. It’s normal that someone like him always wants to improve."

Also on rt.com ‘That’s how you stay a multi-millionaire’: Neymar accused of watching illegal football streams after fans spot ‘sexy singles’ ad
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies