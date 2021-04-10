 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Man down at Augusta’: Billy Horschel has golf fans in hysterics as he SLIPS on the course during dramatic 13th hole (VIDEO)

10 Apr, 2021 18:26
Golfer Billy Horschel takes a tumble at the Masters © Brian Snyder / Reuters | © Twitter / GolfDigest
American golfer BIll Horschel won't soon forget the 13th hole at Augusta during Saturday's action at the Masters after being caught on camera uttering an expletive shortly before SLIPPING down a hill in a bizarre series of events.

Horschel was already enduring an ignominious start to Saturday's play after squeaking past Friday's cut, but found himself struggling at five over par after both his short and long game appeared to desert him on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Little could prepare him for what he would experience on the 13th hole, with two separate incidents being caught on camera which have since spread like wildfire across social media.

The first came in the seconds after his tee shot on the 13th when, apparently unhappy with the direction his ball was travelling, Horschel bemoaned what he saw as a "sh*tty bounce".

"What a sh*tty bounce. What a sh*tty f*cking bounce," he said, in words which were picked up by television camera and broadcast live to an audience of millions watching from the comfort of their homes.

Horschel's antics on the 13th didn't end there after his approach shot skidded off the green and plunged into Rae's Creek.

He took off his shoes and socks and – well, appeared to slightly underestimate the gradient as Phil Mickelson looked on.

There were soon signs, though, that Horschel's luck might be about to turn, as the shot he took from the shore of Rae's Creek after his slip was a beauty, landing a few feet from the pin before he ultimately salvaged par.

This may well be the last action we see from the 34-year-old American at the Masters, though.

At the time of writing, he remains +4 – some 11 shots behind the leader, England's Justin Rose.

