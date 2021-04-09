Jose Mourinho leads football tributes to Prince Philip, expresses ‘deep respect for Royal Family’ (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho was among the first from the world of football to offer his condolences to the British Royal Family after the death of Prince Philip – husband of Queen Elizabeth II – at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Prince Philip – also known as the Duke of Edinburgh – had passed away.

Speaking at a press conference before his Tottenham team host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, managerial great Mourinho broke off to speak of his sadness at the news.

🗣"I would like to express my condolences with the Royal Family." Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho interrupted his press conference to pay tribute to Prince Philip, who has died at the age of 99 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hoRyphGMPm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 9, 2021

“I would like to express my condolences to the Royal Family, and to be very honest and say I have deep, deep, deep respect, the utmost respect to the Royal Family,” said the Portuguese.

“I believe that is not just this country that is going to be sharing these feelings because I’m not English, and I know that many like myself have the utmost respect.”

Mourinho was not the only figure from the world of football to issue the sentiments.

The English FA as well as a host of clubs took to social media to offer messages.

It's with immense sadness that we learned of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death earlier today.Prince Philip was @FA's president between 1955 and 1957, and attended a number of #ThreeLions games – including our win over Germany in the 1966 @FIFAWorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/lUTImpriHy — England (@England) April 9, 2021

Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 9, 2021

Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggmpic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021

The Palace broke the news on Friday with a statement, writing: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip was married to the Queen for over 70 years and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

He had been admitted to hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell, but was released a month later, having undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921 but was primarily raised in Britain.

He married the Queen, a distant cousin and at that time Princess Elizabeth, in 1947 – five years before her ascension to the throne in 1952.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.