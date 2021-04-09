 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Jose Mourinho leads football tributes to Prince Philip, expresses ‘deep respect for Royal Family’ (VIDEO)

9 Apr, 2021 13:58
Get short URL
Jose Mourinho leads football tributes to Prince Philip, expresses ‘deep respect for Royal Family’ (VIDEO)
Mourinho expressed sadness at the passing of Prince Philip. © Reuters
Jose Mourinho was among the first from the world of football to offer his condolences to the British Royal Family after the death of Prince Philip – husband of Queen Elizabeth II – at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Prince Philip – also known as the Duke of Edinburgh – had passed away.

Speaking at a press conference before his Tottenham team host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, managerial great Mourinho broke off to speak of his sadness at the news.  

“I would like to express my condolences to the Royal Family, and to be very honest and say I have deep, deep, deep respect, the utmost respect to the Royal Family,” said the Portuguese.

“I believe that is not just this country that is going to be sharing these feelings because I’m not English, and I know that many like myself have the utmost respect.”  

Mourinho was not the only figure from the world of football to issue the sentiments.

The English FA as well as a host of clubs took to social media to offer messages.

The Palace broke the news on Friday with a statement, writing: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” 

Prince Philip was married to the Queen for over 70 years and was the longest-serving consort in British history. 

He had been admitted to hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell, but was released a month later, having undergone a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. 

Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921 but was primarily raised in Britain.

He married the Queen, a distant cousin and at that time Princess Elizabeth, in 1947 – five years before her ascension to the throne in 1952.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Also on rt.com Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies