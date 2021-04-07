Troubled former MMA fighter Tyler 'The Beast' East killed in New Mexico shooting

Troubled former MMA fighter Tyler east was killed on Monday night as part of a tragic double shooting in New Mexico.

New Mexico police found the 30-year-old dead when responding to a domestic dispute call.

A woman, East's girlfriend, bore a shotgun wound and was discovered alongside her partner.

Now in a stable condition as she receives treatment for injuries, she was shot and dragged into the street by East following an argument, the state's Investigations Bureau concluded.

Saddled to hear about Tyler East this morning. One hell of an athlete. Praying for you and your family. #mmapic.twitter.com/wIlB2hyOKD — Melvin Gonzales (@Mel_fitness68) April 6, 2021

Another man at the residence, who is now on the run, shot East then fled the scene before police could arrive.

East, whose brother Cody once competed in the UFC, fell foul of the authorities in 2009 after beating up a fellow student in gym class while still at Belen High school.

Pleading no contest to third-degree aggravated battery charges, he violated the three years’ probation handed down to him when using a fake ID.

In 2012, East found himself in cuffs once more for another domestic violence incident.

Claiming he had gone on a "cocaine binge", his then-girlfriend alleged East physically assaulted her and he was later pulled up on kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and bribery of a witness charges.

Competing in the octagon on 21 occasions, East fought from 2009 to 2016 and reportedly passed through Jon Jones' Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.