'Leave Gina Carano alone!' UFC's Dana White on 'anti-semitic' posts, MMA journo Helwani responds to 'douche' comments

Just when Gina Carano thought she couldn't have upset more people, up pops MMA journalist Ariel Helwani who, in the words of UFC boss Dana White, is a "douche" who made the supposed "anti-semetic" posts "all about himself."

READ MORE: Lucasfilm says ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano will not return to show after Instagram post about intolerance spurs cancel campaign

Ex-mixed martial artist Carano was fired from Disney's hugely popular The Mandalorian series after making a post, since deleted, highlighting the issue of intolerance and used the examples of attitudes towards Republicans and the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Also on rt.com Lucasfilm says ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano will not return to show after Instagram post about intolerance spurs cancel campaign

Despite 7-1 ex-pro fighter Carano appearing to discuss the broader point about individuals being attacked for their political ideals in the same way the Jewish population in Nazi-occupied Germany was targeted because of their religious beliefs, leftists have been quick to pile onto the self-righteous bandwagon and accuse Carano of directly comparing Republicans to Holocaust victims.

Disney and LucasFilm subsequently fired the 38-year-old fan favorite due to the fallout, killing off any hopes of a breakout spin-off but perhaps inadvertently making Carano an even bigger star as she now plans to star in a film with Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire.

ESPN's Helwani, one of the most recognisable faces - or rather noses - in mixed martial arts, the posted an Instagram video in response to those asking his views and the impact of the posts given his position within MMA and his Jewish background.

When quizzed about Carano's posts in a press-conference at UFC 258 this weekend, UFC head honcho Dana White said: "Leave Gina alone. Leave her alone. Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everyone to go in on her..."

Dana White, regarding Gina Carano, says leave @ginacarano alone & calls Ariel Helwani a Douche #UFC258pic.twitter.com/CZPcZk0nY0 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 12, 2021

Turning his attention to Helwani, White sarcastically said "I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him", and called the Canadian a "such a douche." That in itself precipitated a backlash and Helwani again took to Twitter to respond to messages received from well-wishers.

"Just wanted to thank all my friends and colleagues who reached out today, publicly and privately. Sincerely means a lot to me," Helwani tweeted on Sunday.

"It is great to work such supportive and kind-hearted people. The high road isn’t always an easy one to take, but I will continue to do so."

If @ESPN is interested in journalism, it can ask some questions here of bully and corporate partner @danawhite. There is certainly a douche here. But it ain’t the journalist @arielhelwani. Pick a side, ESPN. Quiet is complicit. — Dan https://t.co/hPLzHI8v1K — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 14, 2021

Promotion head honcho White suffered some pushback of his own, not too dissimilar to that aimed at Carano, for his remarks, including from the Dan Le Batard Show.

It was White who famously pushed for a lifetime ban of Helwani from UFC events in 2016 for an unrelated matter, Helwani broke news without contacting the promotion beforehand.