 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Genuinely appalling’: Fans FURIOUS after referee rules out ‘perfectly good goal’ for Dortmund against Man City (VIDEO)

6 Apr, 2021 20:30
Get short URL
‘Genuinely appalling’: Fans FURIOUS after referee rules out ‘perfectly good goal’ for Dortmund against Man City (VIDEO)
Bellingham was denied what looked like a clear goal against Man City. © Reuters / Twitter
Borussia Dortmund had serious grounds to feel hard done by as the Germans had what appeared to be a perfectly good goal ruled out in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

Trailing 1-0 at the Etihad after Kevin De Bruyne’s 19th minute finish, Dortmund thought they had found a way back into the game shortly before half-time when 17-year-old star Jude Bellingham chased a ball over the top, capitalizing on a moment of miscontrol by City 'keeper Ederson and poking the ball beyond the Brazilian and then into the net.

However, Romanian official Ovidiu Hategan incredibly blew for an infringement before the ball was in the goal, adjudging that Bellingham had fouled Ederson by raising his foot to pinch the ball from his toes despite the Englishman making no contact at all. 

Hategan appears to have been sold by Ederson’s theatrical flop, even though it was the City stopper who had ended up kicking the Dortmund midfielder rather than the other way round.

Fans and pundits on social media were fuming at the disallowed goal, with former Liverpool and England ace Stan Collymore describing it as “embarrassing” officiating from the Romanian.

Elsewhere it was described as an “historically bad decision” and "genuinely appalling” – especially in an age when VAR technology is supposed to eradicate refereeing howlers of this magnitude.

The official Dortmund Twitter account simply shared a series of question mark emojis, while sidelined star Jadon Sancho – deprived of the chance to face his former club due to injury – issued his disgust, writing: “This Ref needs checking!”

Even more remarkably, Bellingham was booked for the incident, on an appearance in which the English ace became the second-youngest player ever to start a match at this stage of he competition. 

It's not the first time Romanian official Hategan has been involved in controversial scenes this season.

He was also the match referee when PSG and Istandul Basaksehir stormed off the pitch in protest during the Champions League group stage after claims that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had used racially-charged language to a member of the Basaksehir coaching staff. 

Also on rt.com UEFA suspends Romanian official over racism row which sparked Champions League walk-off

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies