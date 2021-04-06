 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Team Russia hockey star & Avangard captain Alexei Emelin transferred to Moscow hospital in critical condition

6 Apr, 2021 15:59
Alexei Emelin © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
A member of the Russian national hockey team, Avangard Omsk captain Alexei Emelin, who was hospitalized in Kazan, has been transported to Moscow in critical condition, with his diagnosis remaining unrevealed.

The defenseman reportedly felt unwell after the first game of the Eastern Conference Gagarin Cup Final against Ak Bars Kazan and was taken to the Kazan Infectious Diseases Hospital with a high temperature.

The player was suspected to have contracted Covid-19, but the diagnosis was not confirmed by tests conducted in the hospital.

It remains unknown whether his health problems were caused by an injury sustained during Saturday’s game, but his condition was considered serious by the doctors.

According to local reports, Emelin was diagnosed with liver toxic shock syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition.

However, this was not confirmed by Avangard general manager Alexei Volkov, who said the final diagnosis has not yet been revealed.

I don’t know his official diagnosis; I haven’t spoken to doctors. I just know that there is no diagnosis so far. This might have been caused by an injury, or by something else. I know that he is in critical condition and doctors apply maximum efforts to stabilize his health,” Volkov said.

On Tuesday, the player was transported to Moscow Sklifosovsky hospital for emergency medicine where it is hoped he will receive the necessary treatment to improve his condition.

