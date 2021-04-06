One-armed motocross rider dies aged 23 after being run over by two competitors during race

A motocross championship in Argentina ended in tragedy on Sunday, after one-armed rider Alberto 'Wey' Zapata passed away following a crash which saw two other competitors run over him during the race.

The 23-year-old lost control of his motorbike during a jump, suffering a horrific fall and then being struck by two fellow competitors, who were riding behind him and were unable to avoid the collision.

The tragic accident occurred during the motocross championship which was being held in the town of San Agustin in Argentina.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to help Zapata, who was then taken to a local hospital, but doctors’ attempts to save his life were in vain.

“I am totally heartbroken by the sad news of the death of Wey Zapata. My condolences to his family and friends at this sad moment in time. Rest in peace warrior. In San Juan, we will remember you as a great sportsman and an enormous fighter,” said Sergio Unac, governor of Zapata’s home province of San Juan.

The fatal accident happened just four and a half months after the rider miraculously survived the car crash which led to his limb amputation.

Zapata crashed his Chevrolet Corsa Classic on a main road south of the Argentinian city of San Juan last November.

Despite not having an arm, the rider continued to take part in motocross races.