‘The worst thing I’ve ever heard’: Mixed reviews as Miley Cyrus plays Queen, Blondie & Wrecking Ball at basketball finals (VIDEO)

Pop megastar Miley Cyrus declared that "a star is born" as she played a selection of hits in a midriff-baring all-black outfit at college basketball showdown the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis – but not everyone was dazzled.

Playing with a rock-style backing band in front of a crowd of vaccinated frontline workers, the chart-topping sensation paid tribute to Queen with covers of 'We Will Rock You' and 'Don’t Stop me Now' alongside her own tracks 'We Can’t Stop', 'Edge of Midnight' and 'Wrecking Ball'.

"How's everyone doing?" asked the gloved 28-year-old, draped in jewelry as she began a version of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' in the cavernous, socially-distanced Lucas Oil Stadium. "It's good to be together again."

The mixed verdicts soon rolled in. "That performance was terrible," said one viewer on the showpiece's Instagram page, while another said they would have gladly used a 'dislike' button to show their disgust had one been available.

⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XPb5hZy77w — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 4, 2021

"Stop talking s***," fired back a fan, while an even more impassioned admirer gushed: "This NCAA 'between game concert' is pretty awkward with the social distance squares.

"But holy c**p, Miley Cyrus freaking crushed that set. This 80s rocker vibe really works."

A meme-devoted account produced an image of NBA legend LeBron James looking unimpressed by the spectacle and mocked Cyrus's costume while delivering a damning appraisal.

So this NCAA "between game concert" is pretty awkward with the social distance squares......but holy crap, @MileyCyrus freaking crushed that set. This 80s rocker vibe really works. — thegreatyuke (@thegreatyuke) April 4, 2021

Miley Cyrus performing at the NCAA Final Four is the worst thing I've ever heard...and I once had a Michael Bolton CD stuck in my car stereo. #HuskerNation#nebraskastrongpic.twitter.com/l1P62Bb97U — Cornhusker Memes (@Cornhuskermemes) April 4, 2021

"Miley Cyrus performing at the NCAA Final Four is the worst thing I've ever heard," they confessed. "And I once had a Michael Bolton CD stuck in my car stereo."

In the sporting action, Baylor beat Houston and Gonzaga squeezed past UCLA to reach the national championship game.

The final takes place at the stadium on Monday evening.