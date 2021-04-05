 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The worst thing I’ve ever heard’: Mixed reviews as Miley Cyrus plays Queen, Blondie & Wrecking Ball at basketball finals (VIDEO)

5 Apr, 2021 10:30
Miley Cyrus performs at the NCAA Final Four © Peter Casey / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Pop megastar Miley Cyrus declared that "a star is born" as she played a selection of hits in a midriff-baring all-black outfit at college basketball showdown the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis – but not everyone was dazzled.

Playing with a rock-style backing band in front of a crowd of vaccinated frontline workers, the chart-topping sensation paid tribute to Queen with covers of 'We Will Rock You' and 'Don’t Stop me Now' alongside her own tracks 'We Can’t Stop', 'Edge of Midnight' and 'Wrecking Ball'.

"How's everyone doing?" asked the gloved 28-year-old, draped in jewelry as she began a version of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' in the cavernous, socially-distanced Lucas Oil Stadium. "It's good to be together again."

The mixed verdicts soon rolled in. "That performance was terrible," said one viewer on the showpiece's Instagram page, while another said they would have gladly used a 'dislike' button to show their disgust had one been available.

"Stop talking s***," fired back a fan, while an even more impassioned admirer gushed: "This NCAA 'between game concert' is pretty awkward with the social distance squares.

"But holy c**p, Miley Cyrus freaking crushed that set. This 80s rocker vibe really works."

A meme-devoted account produced an image of NBA legend LeBron James looking unimpressed by the spectacle and mocked Cyrus's costume while delivering a damning appraisal.

"Miley Cyrus performing at the NCAA Final Four is the worst thing I've ever heard," they confessed. "And I once had a Michael Bolton CD stuck in my car stereo."

In the sporting action, Baylor beat Houston and Gonzaga squeezed past UCLA to reach the national championship game.

The final takes place at the stadium on Monday evening.

