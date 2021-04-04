‘DMX on blast’: Ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov shares footage of himself training to the sound of stricken rapper in gym (VIDEO)

Ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked back on training camp footage of himself working out to DMX, the rapper who is currently fighting for his life in hospital, and reiterated his message to his animal rights group critics.

Multiplatinum-selling DMX – real name Earl Simmons – is favored by many an MMA and boxing brawler.

The 50-year-old's 2001 hit 'No Sunshine', from the soundtrack to film 'Exit Wounds', was famously the entrance music of greatest fighter of all time candidate Anderson Silva.

While in the squared circle, pound-for-pound pugilist Terence Crawford makes his way to the ring to the hardcore beats and growling of What's My Name?

So it is no surprise then that old footage has been dug up from the iconic American Kickboxing Academy, with some of its most legendary fighters training to X's music.

Khabib has retweeted the re-emergence of the clip, which shows him and fellow major stars from UFC history such as Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez and Luke Rockhold putting in the hard yards to 'Where the Hood At?'

Animal rights are an important topic for Khabib, too.

In noticing another old video of his on the same Twitter page, he recycled some thoughts responding to criticism he had received for wrestling – or even "submitting" – a bear.

“I love Animals, Bears, Horses, I love nature, I never hunt, I don’t like this, I don’t like when an animal is killed, I don’t support this. I am with you guys,” Khabib stated.

Previously, his former octagon nemesis Conor McGregor and the Irishman's 2020 opponent Donald Cerrone have been branded 'cowards' by PETA for bragging about wearing animal skin.

Khabib was busy on social media on Saturday, taking to Instagram to upload a heartbreaking snap of his team preparing backstage for his cousin Usman's Bellator debut.

Snubbing the UFC in favor of its rival organization, the 12-0 contender beat Mike Hamel by unanimous decision.

"Yesterday we were missing one person, but in any case Alhamdulillah [praise be to God]....," a clearly emotional Khabib wrote in reference to his father Abdulmanap, who passed away last year due to complications from Covid-19.

Khabib promised his mother he would not continue fighting without Abdulmanap his corner, and therefore announced his retirement following a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

But he has not bowed out of the sport altogether, and has since started an impressive career as a coach that his father would be proud of.

Up to now, his fighters have gone 4-0 on his watch, and he may have his first champion soon with the likes of Islam Makhachev climbing fast up the rankings towards a shot at Khabib's old lightweight strap.