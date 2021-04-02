Fears over ‘second-class citizens’, freedoms & rights as UK government ‘plans Covid passport trials at sports events within weeks’

A reported government plan to trial 'passports' that could restrict access to sporting events based on Covid-19 tests and vaccine certificates have been met with a backlash in the UK, where it is expected to begin within weeks.

Fans are likely to be asked to take a test before and after showpieces and provide a certificate showing that they have been vaccinated in order to gain entry, according to a Telegraph report suggesting the experiment will be used in order to move a step closer to full arenas.

The League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham, the FA Cup final and the World Snooker Championship are said to be among the forthcoming events where measures will be introduced, although more than 70 ministers have backed a statement opposing the scheme, describing it as a "divisive and discriminatory" move that will be used to "deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs."

Full stadiums at Euro 2020 matches are a goal for the government and a combination of vaccine passports and lateral flow tests could be used to allow large crowds to attend events this summer, the sports minister has said. #awlfc [times] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 29, 2021

This is evil discrimination, pure and simple. — Anne Webb 😊🌸 (@a_webb) April 1, 2021

UK prime minister Boris Johnson suggested that the initiative could give businesses "maximum confidence" on Thursday, but opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said the "British instinct" would be against 'passports' once restrictions ease, some of whom accused Nadhim Zahawi, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment, of lying after he said there were no such plans last month.

Others pondered whether the move would mean that predominantly older people would be allowed to attend events, given that the overwhelming majority of people who will be able to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated will remain in older age groups for the foreseeable future.

So he lied then pic.twitter.com/rnUr5OqZbR — Ian Green (@_IanGreen) April 1, 2021

As a younger adult, I won’t be offered a vaccine until mid June at the earliest. Due to the low risk I face from this virus, I now become a second-class citizen in my own country. How can anyone find this happening to millions of people as even remotely acceptable? — Reece Mowbray (@RMMowbray) April 1, 2021

We must universally and TOTALLY reject "vaccine passports" at all costs. They will create a worldwide digital surveillance prison where #HumanRights are slowly eroded. This cannot be underscored enough. Anyone buying the soft-sell of "temporary safety" has NOT thought it through. — Know Your Human Rights (@HumanRights4UK) April 1, 2021

It needs to be stressed again and again: the people who denounce "vaccine passports" are demanding the right to use other people's property without respect to those owners' rules https://t.co/zRjdRfTHsA — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 2, 2021

Another sarcastically joked: "Great cup final – ground full of pensioners. Buzzing to get a ticket for that."

More than 31 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, with take up high as the gradual easing of restrictions continues amid falling hospitalization and death rates.

The people who would go to a game are not vaccinated. And it is still immoral — The Royal Fawkes (@Thenutward) April 1, 2021

Why dont the goverment c**ts get this in their head we do not want one at all. We don’t want vaccine passports it’s completely and utterly discriminatory and wrong in many ways vaccines are a choice and not something that can be forced one way or another . We live in a democracy. — Jack Hodgson (@JackHodgson7) April 1, 2021

England are scheduled to play the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 the day after all restrictions are due to end on June 21, and there has been optimistic talk that the showdown could take place at a full Wembley Stadium after a year in which matches have almost entirely taken place in empty venues.

"It needs to be stressed again and again: the people who denounce 'vaccine passports' are demanding the right to use other people's property without respect to those owners' rules," said David Frum, a senior editor and former speechwriter for ex-US president George W Bush.

Sir Keir Starmer might believe vaccine passports are 'Un-British' but the majority of people believe as seen by recent surveys they are the best bad idea to get back to normal for sports, entertainment, hospitality and travel to get back to pre-lockdown levels — Paul Ferrer (@paullferrer) April 1, 2021

Bad, bad, decision... This will create second class citizens... Why would people want this... Its just crazy. 🤔 — Churchie (@wardsarah5) April 1, 2021

