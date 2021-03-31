‘For the haters to dry their tears with’: Golf influencer Spiranac plugs merchandise in latest rebuttal to ‘cleavage critics’

Paige Spiranac was once told "no one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage" but that doesn't seem to be advice she is following too closely judging by the new range of racy towels she is selling.

Ex-pro turned Instagram model Spiranac is one of the social media platform's more outspoken sporting figures, frequently using the service to make known her thoughts on a range of matters, from her dislike to Bryson DeChambeau to the extensive range of 'd*ck pics' she says get sent her way on a daily basis.

Her notoriety online has led to an Instagram following of more than 3 million people and just like any good influencer, she is making inroads in monetizing that audience - with the latest offering from Spiranac being a range of TOWELS which show her sporting the famous Masters green jacket, and very little else.

"'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage'” she wrote in jest along with the post.

"So here’s to continuing doing what I want. I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with."

Now, Spiranac's social media following - all three million of them - will likely disagree with the assertion that posting cleavage photos online means that "no one will take her seriously".

Paige's stance is likely a pushback to frequent trolling online, with some nasty figures online hitting out at her online persona.

I’m sorry I was born with tits. I’m not going to hide them because your pea brain can’t comprehend the fact a woman can be smart, strong, and sexy — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 25, 2021

In recent days, Spiranac also told Australian commentator Francis Leach to "f*ck off" after he slammed her for appearing in a skimpy, low-cut top in a television commercial in a since-deleted tweet.

She also responded to a fan who noted that she "wants to be taken seriously, but wants to show off [her] cans", telling him: "I’m sorry I was born with tits. I’m not going to hide them because your pea brain can’t comprehend the fact a woman can be smart, strong, and sexy."

As ever though, this type of online rancor only serves to increase Spiranac's online profile and as she continues to make money off of her image online, one suspects that it is Spiranac - and indeed her bank manager - who will be having the last laugh.