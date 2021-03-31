Russian tennis ace Potapova celebrates turning 20 with bikini splash after early exit in Miami (PHOTOS)

Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has celebrated her 20th birthday in style, resting and sunbathing on a yacht together with friends after her early exit from the prestigious WTA Miami Open tournament.

The Russian athlete failed to pass through the first round in Miami, losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in two sets 5-7, 0-6.

Despite her poor performance, the athlete didn’t seem to be upset by her loss as she enjoyed her stay in Miami by savoring the sun on the sandy beaches.

Potapova turned 20 on Tuesday and celebrated the milestone date on a yacht switching her tennis gear and racket for a bikini.

In a video which was posted on her social media page the 75th-ranked player, donning a bright blue swimsuit, is seen sending a kiss to her followers before diving into the water.

“Jumping into my twenties be like” Potapova captioned the clip, which she shared on her Instagram account.

The former world junior number one shared her birthday party together with US tennis star Amanda Anisimova, who shared their bikini snaps on the yacht.

Potapova was widely regarded as one of the most talented players of her generation after she won the junior Wimbledon in 2016 and reached three junior Grand Slam finals in doubles event between 2015 and 2017.

However, her results at the WTA circuit have not been that impressive so far, as she has taken just two WTA doubles titles.