Ronaldo accused of ‘shameless stat padding’ as star edges closer to record international haul with goal against minnows Luxembourg

31 Mar, 2021 09:00
Ronaldo was accused of being 'shameless' by some fans. © Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo moved to within six goals of the all-time international record as the Portugal star struck against lowly Luxembourg, but fans have revived claims that the forward has ‘stat padded’ against lesser teams.

Ronaldo turned home a cross in the 50th minute of the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night to help Portugal record a 3-1 win and avoid embarrassment after they had slipped behind to Gerson Rodrigues’ opening goal for the hosts.

Ronaldo’s strike was his 103rd in Portugal colors, moving him closer to the record international haul of 109 held by Iranian legend Alli Daei.  

The 36-year-old Juventus hitman could have put himself within even closer range, had he converted a gift-wrapped chance in the 78th minute when he was played in by a wayward pass from Luxembourg, only to fire straight at goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

As Ronaldo nonetheless crept towards Daei’s record tally, the statisticians pointed out that the star had plundered 10 of his past 14 international goals against Luxembourg and fellow minnows Lithuania.

That includes seven goals against Lithuania in two games during European Championship qualifying in 2019, and three strikes in his past three outings against Luxembourg – whom Portugal also faced in their past European qualifying campaign.

Fans were quick to claim that Ronaldo was a flat-track bully who was supposedly ‘padding his stats’ against the lesser nations.

"Statpadding against Luxembourg... shameless," wrote one fan. 

Predictably, some fans dragged up comparisons with perennial rival Lionel Messi and the notoriously tough World Cup qualifying campaign he is forced to endure with Argentina in South America. The Barcelona star currently has 71 goals in 142 games for his country, some way short of Ronaldo's haul.  

That, however, prompted claims that the stats boffins and Messi fans were picking on Ronaldo while turning a blind eye to the Argentine's haul against lesser teams. 

In Ronaldo’s defence, there is the adage that you can only beat what's put in front of you, as Portugal inevitably face lesser lights on frequent occasions during European and World Cup qualifiers.  

Luxembourg are also perhaps slightly more of a threat than many thought, having beaten the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in their previous qualifier.

Tuesday’s victory – which also saw Diogo Jota continue his rich form with a first-half goal, as well as a late finish from midfielder Joao Palhinha – at least helped Portugal put behind the misery of their 2-2 draw with Serbia in their last qualifier.

The reigning European Champions threw away a two-goal lead in that game before Ronaldo had a late strike controversially ruled out despite the ball appearing to fully cross the goal-line.

The disgusted Portugal skipper threw his armband to the floor in disgust and stormed off the pitch before the final whistle, leading to opprobrium from some in his homeland over the petulant outburst.

Ronaldo was much happier on Tuesday, sharing an image to his 273 million Instagram followers of the Portugal team, with the message: “Important victory towards our goal. Congratulations team!”

Fernando Santos’ men stand top of Group A in European qualifying for Qatar 2022, taking seven points from their opening three games.

