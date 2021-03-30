‘King of forehands’: Tennis world goes wild over 12yo sensation who doesn’t need backhand (VIDEO)

The tennis world has been stunned by the skills of a 12-year-old whose technique is expected to change the future of the sport if he produces the same level of playing after entering the professional arena.

Footage of talented youngster Teodor Davidov lit up the internet after he demonstrated his rarely seen strategy of hitting forehands on both sides, completely ignoring the traditional backhand.

Davidov took part in the under-12s division of a junior tournament in the US at the weekend, becoming a viral sensation after a video of his shots was shared online.

The youngster has successfully mastered two forehands, serving left-handed and then switching the racquet between hands when the ball is hit to his natural backhand side, to hammer a right-handed forehand.

His unusual tactic of striking two-handed forehands didn’t go unnoticed by tennis pundits, who have unanimously agreed that the boy could evolve into a bright star in the near future.

Former Australian great Paul McNamee even compared his style to Rafael Nadal’s technique, suggesting that his forehands will help to develop tennis.

“I’ve always felt that is the next development in tennis... having two ‘King’ forehands,” McNamee tweeted.

“Just imagine facing Rafa’s forehand on both sides... too good,” he wrote.

Tennis commentator Blair Henley also expressed her admiration for the young player, saying that she “would very much like to see this at the highest level.”

“To have two forehands and to hit them both this well is amazing,” she tweeted in response to Davidov’s clip.

“To be a true switch hitter on the *serve* is next level. He’s in the 12s?!”

“Serving both arms has such possibilities and the 2 forehands I want to see him in couple of years, if he has great feet Foot and hands definitely could work at any level, returning on 1st serv might have to chose one side that u return on,” said coach and analyst Brad Gilbert.