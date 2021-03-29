‘My dance partner is a no show’: Holyfield says Tyson has backed out of trilogy despite Iron Mike claiming that fight is on

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight king Evander Holyfield has taken to to social media to claim Mike Tyson has backed out of their third fight.

Writing on Instagram on Sunday, 'The Real Deal' captioned a photo of himself in the gym with the message: "Looks like my dance partner @miketyson is a no show for the last dance. You know where I’m at if you change your mind."

The developments are disappointing for the 58-year-old and fight fans, who were boosted last week when it looked as though a third installment of their rivalry was all set.

Tyson gave an interview to Haute Living via social media in which he said: "There’s a small, fundamental difference to get some paperwork done, and then it’s on to the races with me and Evander. I've learned so much. We don't need promoters. What's a promoter? [An] overrated cheerleader?

“I just want everyone to know, the fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that, and he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man, and I'm listening, and I’m gonna be successful May 29.”

That contradicted Holyfield's representatives, however, who had said that Tyson's people had "declined all offers".

"We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time," revealed Holyfield's manager Kris Lawrence, as it was alleged that Tyson turned down a $25 million offer to get back in the ring on Memorial Day.

"The parties have been in intense negotiations for several months and Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent, especially after the Hard Rock [Stadium] threw its support behind the project, and there were multiple other offers conveyed to Team Tyson.

"However, Team Tyson’s demands recently became untenable, and not what Mike Tyson had originally agreed on in direct conversations with Holyfield," a statement read.

A day after Tyson's boast, his own team had to clarify to TMZ that their man had "misspoke" as no agreement had been made between the two parties at the negotiating table.

Now it seems that Holyfield has given up hope of the exhibition bout taking place, with fans divided on the claim.

"You already beat him twice, he wants none of that anymore," said one on Instagram.

"Hope he knocks ya socks off," said another.

"Everyone wants Tyson, cause [sic] if it ain’t Tyson nobody gives a f*ck. Tyson is that payday," wrote one detractor, and there is some truth in this.

Even before Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr in November for a guaranteed $10 million, Holyfield had been pushing for a third showdown and has previously gushed it could pull in a whopping $200 million.