UFC warrior Stipe Miocic’s wife reassures fans he is ‘alright’ by sharing picture from hospital after shuddering UFC 260 KO defeat

UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic's wife has taken to social media to put fans' minds at rest following his brutal knockout at the hands of Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on Saturday, posing next to the bruised fighter in hospital.

The Croatian was knocked out in brutal fashion as he lost his title in Las Vegas, taking a heavy beating in the second round of his rematch against heavy-hitting Cameroonian Ngannou.

Unable to go 2-0 in a grudge match series with his rival, Miocic missed out on a chance to surpass Randy Couture with seven title wins in the division and set up a super fight with Jon Jones.

"He’s alright, still my hero!" ran the caption to Ryan Marie Miocic's post.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple that showed the 38-year-old brawler, although banged up, looking far better than he had at the end of the encounter while raising a smile from his hospital bed.

Despite his advancing years and the savage nature of his fourth defeat, there hasn't been any talk of Miocic winding up his career yet.

His legacy as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time is considered secure among many commentators for now, and there is still the possibility of a trilogy clash with Ngannou to match his 2-1 series win against Jon Jones' bitter foe, Daniel Cormier.

To Jones' and perhaps Miocic's dismay, Ngannou looks to be moving past them and on to another revenge bout.

Despite 'The Predator' calling Jones out following his impressive win, UFC president Dana White wants Ngannou to face Derrick Lewis once more instead.