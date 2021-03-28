‘What bulls***’: UFC champ Jon Jones drags Conor McGregor into row as he demands big money from Dana White for Ngannou title clash

UFC star Jon Jones has launched into another cash row with promotion supremo White, brushing off claims he is scared of heavyweight champ Ngannou while pointing to the treatment Conor McGregor receives when he chases huge paydays.

Former two-time light heavyweight king Jones issued a tirade at UFC president White in the aftermath of new heavyweight ruler Francis Ngannou's brutal knockout of Stipe Miocic.

Avenging a 2018 loss to arguably the greatest fighter in the division of all time, the new-look Ngannou was cool, calm and collected at UFC 260 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

His run of four consecutive first-round knockouts came to a halt, but so did Miocic's reign as champion as the Cameroonian delivered a stunning finish early in the second to take home the belt.

In a post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan, Ngannou called out 'Bones' and paid respect to the American as the “greatest of all time from mixed martial arts”.

Yet comments that White also made post-fight have poured cold water on a potential summer clash between Jones and 'The Predator'.

“Oh, Derrick Lewis is the fight to make,” confirmed White, when asked who Ngannou should face next. “But if Jon Jones really wants that fight… listen, it is one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it and that I put on the weight and this and that. Do you want the fight?”

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Through a series of tweets approaching midnight in Albuquerque, where he trains at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, Jones fired back at suggestions he is scared of Ngannou and should return to his old stomping ground.

“Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason,” he scoffed on the social media platform.

“If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid.

“I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid.

“Why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth?” he asked rhetorically. “What an insult.”

Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight. Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bullshit — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jones wasn't done there, though, remarking on the treatment he receives compared to other fighters who demand to be paid their worth.

“Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scared,” he argued.

“I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight. Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bulls***.”

Responding to replies from some fans, Jones seemed resigned to allowing Ngannou a chance to rectify the other of his two sole losses alongside his initial defeat to Miocic.

“It’s OK, Derek [sic] can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread,” he stated.

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

"Man do you wanna fight or not?" Jones was asked by one punter.

"I’ve been fighting my whole adult life," Jones emphatically answered. "This s*** just don’t feel right when you feel undervalued.

"It’s not an issue of wanting to fight. It’s an issue of wanting to be paid better. Let’s make that clear.

"I’m glad some of you agree with me. It’s like my brothers with football. Once they both got their Super Bowl rings, they went after the money contracts."

Jones signed off by reminding the world that he already has 15 championship belts on his resume.