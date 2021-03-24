‘He won’t be able to hit him’: Mike Tyson backs ‘elusive’ Tyson Fury over Anthony Joshua in upcoming Battle of Britain

Mike Tyson has come out on the record backing Tyson Fury over Anthony Joshua in the highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between the two later this year.

Speaking during an interview on Instagram, the legendary boxer stated that he felt the Gypsy King’s speed will give him the edge over Joshua’s power.

"I f*cking love Joshua, but I think Tyson [Fury] is too elusive," Tyson explained to HauteLiving. "He's not going to be able to hit him.”

Fury was impressive as he emerged victorious against Deontay Wilder in the pair's rematch early in 2020, and it looks like this is why Iron Mike has backed the 6ft 9in star on this occasion.

Even though Tyson was happy to speak positively about Joshua’s ability, he felt that Fury might just have the edge on his opponent.

"I like Joshua a lot, and maybe he punches harder than Wilder, but he doesn't punch faster than Wilder," Tyson elaborated.

“And if he doesn't punch faster than Wilder he's not going to fucking touch this guy. That's just what I see.

“If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder's fast punches, Joshua might be in trouble."

With the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles all on the line, there’s an awful lot at stake for both fighters.

However, a venue and a date are still yet to be official confirmed for the hotly anticipated event, which is set to be the first of a double-header between the two Brits.