Women’s college basketball players share joy at new weights room after equality row – but there’s STILL no pleasing some people

Women’s college basketball stars in the US have expressed joy at an improvement in standards since the breakout of a gender equality row over the weights rooms at the NCAA’s ‘March Madness’ extravaganza.

Before the weekend, a social media storm over differences in the quality of men and women’s weight equipment – which is being held at different sites in Texas and Indiana – forced its governing body into releasing a statement.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) claimed that the disparities were down to “limited space” at the women’s facilities, yet a viral video by Oregon Ducks forward Sedona Prince – which has been watched 16.3 million times – appeared to blow apart that claim by revealing a large female exercise space.

Also on rt.com ‘You’re all tripping’: NBA great Stephen Curry slams basketball bosses in gender equality row over women’s weights room (VIDEO)

Accusing the NCAA of “tripping”, NBA legend Steph Curry waded into the furor and improvements have since been made.

Prince has now uploaded another follow-up clip, which shows her praising the power of social media and much better facilities for her and fellow athletes.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

Also thank you @ncaawbb@NCAA for listening. All of the teams appreciate you — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 20, 2021

But nonetheless, not everyone was impressed.

“Thank god the NCAA can lose even more money on womens [sic] college basketball,” moaned one Twitter user.

“I can respect womans basketball all power to them but there will be differences in mens and womens because IT IS A BUSINESS. Womens college basketball brings in much less money than mens.”

Thank god the NCAA can lose even more money on womens college basketball. I can respect womans basketball all power to them but there will be differences in mens and womens because IT IS A BUSINESS. Womens college basketball brings in much less money than mens. — James Bolden IV Burner (@beetle11WVU) March 20, 2021

“The NCAA didn't do this out of the goodness of their hearts. They did it because they were shamed in front of the world. But they did it. And they will continue to do it, and that's the good thing,” pointed out one skeptical female onlooker.

A male counterpart wrote: “NCAA doesn’t get credit for unscrewing up a situation they screwed up so bad in the first place.”

Whether they bring in less money or not is a nonsense argument, they have a $50m a year TV deal for this tournament, last time I checked that is just about enough to set up a proper weight room without being shamed into it. — Dickie G (@RichDevall) March 20, 2021

The NCAA didn't do this out of the goodness of their hearts. They did it because they were shamed in front of the world. But they did it. And they will continue to do it, and that's the good thing. — Cindy Schmidt (@schmidt0dear) March 20, 2021

Simultaneously, another suggested American retail giant Dick’s Sporting Goods had provided the equipment and deserved praise too.