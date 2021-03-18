Diego Maradona cleared of mammoth £34MN tax bill – four months after Argentina football legend passed away

Deceased football icon Diego Maradona's estate has escaped a giant £34 million tax bill four months after the 1986 World Cup winning captain's sudden passing – after an Italian court threw out the case dating from 30 years ago.

Maradona was notified of an outstanding tax bill in 1991 of £2.5 million during his time with Napoli in Italian top division Serie A, which subsequently swelled to £34 million in the following decades as interest accrued.

The Argentina star, who played in Naples between 1984 and 1991, had earrings and a Rolex watch confiscated during a visit to the city in 2006. But the Italian Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Maradona was eligible for a 2013 tax amnesty, leading to the case's dismissal.

Maradona had previously mounted a legal challenge against allegations of tax fraud.

"This finally hands back honor and dignity to a champion. He always knew he was innocent," said lawyer Angelo Pisani of the ruling.

Maradona died unexpectedly last November after suffering a heart attack in his home outside of Buenos Aires just weeks after undergoing emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma.

Doctors who treated Maradona are undergoing investigation for potential manslaughter related to his death, although his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said that he was "shocked" that there was a probe into alleged medical improprieties.

"You want to know what I am responsible for? For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end," Luque said during an emotional press conference in the days following Maradona's death.

"He hated doctors and psychologists. With me, it was different because I was honest with him. He was my friend.

"I am the person who has been taking care of him. I'm proud of everything I've done. I have nothing to hide. I am at the disposal of justice."