Ajax ultras honor ‘notorious hooligan’ who was gunned down in ‘gangland revenge hit’ as he collected daughter, 7, from school

Ajax ultras turned out to honor supposed hooligan Martin van de Pol, 56, after he was executed in front of his young daughter in what Amsterdam police are describing as a 'gangland hit' moments after collecting her from school.

Ajax ultra van de Pol, sometimes known as Polletje, died at the scene after being shot several times, with police later revealing to the media that the killing was a particularly violent one.

"This was a particularly brutal assassination," said police spokesperson Marijke Stor to local television network Opsporing Verzocht.

"Parents and children at the school are extremely scared, shocked and upset."

Several videos and images have since appeared on social media showing tributes towards van de Pol, as well as footage of his funeral procession.

De politie vermoedt dat de schutter die donderdag de veroordeelde Ajaxhooligan Martin van de Pol doodschoot een dag eerder al heeft rondgehangen bij de bewuste plek in Amsterdam-Zuidoost via @telegraaf#Camuslaan#Venserpolderhttps://t.co/zSSNVx4YMvpic.twitter.com/swXATUcqr5 — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) March 10, 2021

Auto met Martin van de Pol, Polletje komt aan bij de begraafplaats. Begeleid door meerdere motoren. pic.twitter.com/lP7J13mmuQ — Mascha de Jong (@maschadejong) March 15, 2021

Uitvaart Martin van de Pol, Polletje, op de Nieuwe Ooster begraafplaats pic.twitter.com/4ycuXE37y3 — Mascha de Jong (@maschadejong) March 15, 2021

Per the police report, a single suspect is being sought in relation to the murder. The gunman, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting, is described as being aged between 20 and 25 and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The victim regularly collected his daughter from her school at the same time each weekday and it is thought that the gunman used this information to isolate van de Pol's whereabouts. However, it is believed that the murder was delayed by a day after van de Pol altered his usual schedule on the day before his shooting, which occurred on March 3.

De 56-jarige Martin van de Pol werd voor de ogen van zijn jonge dochtertje op klaarlichte dag doodgeschoten. Wij willen graag weten wie hier verantwoordelijk voor is en deelden gisteravond belangrijke informatie over de schutter. Hele item bekijken? Check onze Facebook/Instagram. pic.twitter.com/XglaHjolAs — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) March 10, 2021

Van de Pol, who was handed a 15-year prison sentence in 2000 for shooting four men in a brothel, was said to be a key member of the Ajax supporters' firm known as 'F-Side'. He had previously risen up the ranks in the organization after an infamous incident several years ago when he was kicked in the face by a police force, leaving him with several visible scars.

Also on rt.com Footballer serving 22-YEAR jail sentence over murder of model whose body was fed to DOGS faces tag dispute after joining new club

The 'F-Side' group is one of the more notorious football firms in the Netherlands and has been linked to a wide range of criminal activity, including drug trafficking and murder, since its formation in 1976.

Nearly two weeks after the murder, the gunman remains at large and there is no firm indication as to whether Dutch police have any concrete leads which may lead to his capture.