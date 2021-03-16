 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian ice hockey in mourning as teenage star dies after being hit by puck

16 Mar, 2021 11:36
Timur Faizutdinov @ dynamospb_mhl vk.com
Russia’s Junior Ice Hockey League (MHL) has suffered a tragic loss after Dynamo St. Petersburg captain Timur Faizutdinov died from injuries sustained during a play-off game in Yaroslavl.

The fatal accident occurred on March 12 in the city, which is 250km northeast of Moscow.

Local side Lokomotiv were hosting the first-round play-off match against Dynamo when, in the middle of the second period, Lokomotiv defenseman Dmitry Tyuvilin hurled the puck into their opponents’ zone.

The rubber disk hit Faizutdinov on the head with force, despite his helmet, as he stood on the blue line.

The 19-year-old fell to the ice and was immediately taken to hospital. However, despite efforts to save his life, Faizutdinov died four days after sustaining the accidental injury.

On Tuesday, Tyuvilin expressed his condolences to Faizutdinov’s family on social media, posting a black-and-white photograph of their son.

All matches in the Kontinental Hockey League and MHL this month will start with a minute’s silence in honor of the Dynamo player.

