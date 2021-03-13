 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Bridges praises ‘tough as f*ck’ rival as ‘Blonde Bomber’ wins on ring return and fans demand big-name fight

13 Mar, 2021 17:04
Get short URL
Bridges praises ‘tough as f*ck’ rival as ‘Blonde Bomber’ wins on ring return and fans demand big-name fight
Ebanie Bridges won on her return to the ring Down Under. © Instagram @ebanie_bridges
Aussie ‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges earned a unanimous decision win over durable rival Carol Earl on her ring return as fans claimed big-name promoters could “sell the sh*t” out of the curvy pugilist for future bouts.

Bridges improved her unbeaten record to 5-0 as she picked up the ANBF Australasian title with victory against the 45-year-old New Zealander Earl in their super bantamweight bout in New South Wales on Saturday.

The bout had been preceded by a typically racy trip to the scales from Bridges – who also works as a math teacher in Sydney – as she stripped down to a blue bikini. That was a stark contrast to Muslim rival Earl, who had undergone her formal weigh-in in the bathroom to allow for her faith.

READ MORE: ‘She’s such a tease’: ‘Blonde Bomber’ strips off ‘for the boys’ as Muslim opponent takes scales to toilet for 2nd weigh-in (VIDEO)

When the pair stepped between the ropes at the Bankstown City Paceway on Saturday, it was Bridges who emerged with her hand raised via a decision victory. 

Bridges, 34, was returning from a hiatus of more than one year, and afterwards paid tribute to her 45-year-old rival – who herself was fighting for the first time since April of 2019.

“After 13 months out of the ring I finally got back in there and got the UD win,” the blonde boxer tweeted.

“Full respect to her, she brang it and has a granite chin. Was great to get the rust off and get rounds in the bank. Can’t wait for what’s next.”

As for what does follow her latest trip to the ring, some fans called on big-name Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn to line up a showdown with the winner of the rematch between Britain’s Shannon Courtenay and Rachel Ball in April, with the vacant WBA bantamweight title at stake.

Ball had been due to meet Bridges for the title in November, before the Aussie withdrew with an arm injury. Ball instead faced Jorgelina Guanini, whom she outpointed for the WBC interim title.

On that occasion, the glamorous Bridges had faced accusations that she had earned the title shot due her “fake boobs” – prompting her to fire back in sarcastic fashion.

After Bridges overcame Earl on Saturday, one fan implored boxing promoter Hearn to promote the Aussie for all she was worth.

“Now it’s on to the winner of [Courtenay] vs [Ball]. [Eddie Hearn] you can sell the sh*t out of this one,” wrote the Twitter user in a message shared by the boxer.  

Bridges’ profile is such that earlier during the Covid pandemic she revealed she had found a bizarre yet lucrative side-hustle selling her training socks to foot-fetish fans.

Desperate punters were even paying up to £500 (US$700) for the sweaty items, according to Bridges, who described the buyers as “weirdos.”

Also on rt.com 'Who needs OnlyFans?' Bombshell boxer flogs DIRTY SOCKS to fan for hundreds of dollars – then says she'd sell panties for top cash

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies