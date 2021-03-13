Bridges praises ‘tough as f*ck’ rival as ‘Blonde Bomber’ wins on ring return and fans demand big-name fight

Aussie ‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges earned a unanimous decision win over durable rival Carol Earl on her ring return as fans claimed big-name promoters could “sell the sh*t” out of the curvy pugilist for future bouts.

Bridges improved her unbeaten record to 5-0 as she picked up the ANBF Australasian title with victory against the 45-year-old New Zealander Earl in their super bantamweight bout in New South Wales on Saturday.

The bout had been preceded by a typically racy trip to the scales from Bridges – who also works as a math teacher in Sydney – as she stripped down to a blue bikini. That was a stark contrast to Muslim rival Earl, who had undergone her formal weigh-in in the bathroom to allow for her faith.

Full Weigh-in video. She was 1.5kg over 3.4lb so of course in respect of her religion we had to take the scales in the bathroom and get all her clothes off and she was on weight WE HAVE A FIGHT! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IMpXPLylsE — Blonde Bomber 🥊💣💁🏼‍♀️😈 (@EbanieBridges) March 12, 2021

READ MORE: ‘She’s such a tease’: ‘Blonde Bomber’ strips off ‘for the boys’ as Muslim opponent takes scales to toilet for 2nd weigh-in (VIDEO)

When the pair stepped between the ropes at the Bankstown City Paceway on Saturday, it was Bridges who emerged with her hand raised via a decision victory.

Bridges, 34, was returning from a hiatus of more than one year, and afterwards paid tribute to her 45-year-old rival – who herself was fighting for the first time since April of 2019.

After over 13 months out of the ring I finally got back in there & got the UD WIN💪🏼 Fk me that Carol earl is tough asf. Full respect 2 her, she brang it & has a granite chin😆Was great 2 get the rust off& get rounds in the bank. Can’t wait 4 whats next🔥Thnx 4 all the love❤️ — Blonde Bomber 🥊💣💁🏼‍♀️😈 (@EbanieBridges) March 13, 2021

“After 13 months out of the ring I finally got back in there and got the UD win,” the blonde boxer tweeted.

“Full respect to her, she brang it and has a granite chin. Was great to get the rust off and get rounds in the bank. Can’t wait for what’s next.”

As for what does follow her latest trip to the ring, some fans called on big-name Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn to line up a showdown with the winner of the rematch between Britain’s Shannon Courtenay and Rachel Ball in April, with the vacant WBA bantamweight title at stake.

Yes! @EbanieBridges has won! What a fight. To come back from injury and have a good tear up like that, I've got massive respect for her. Carol Earl is one tough individual too. Now to nail down those bigger fights that she deserves. 👍🏻🥊🔥 #boxingpic.twitter.com/WmtWGhAgir — Joel Green (@JGsFightTalk) March 13, 2021

@EbanieBridges wins in style. on Hard work paid off to get this win in front of an up for it crowd. Proud of you Eb. Sign her up @EddieHearn ! https://t.co/Sclp2VEAxc — RICHES BOXING (@philriches1) March 13, 2021

Ball had been due to meet Bridges for the title in November, before the Aussie withdrew with an arm injury. Ball instead faced Jorgelina Guanini, whom she outpointed for the WBC interim title.

On that occasion, the glamorous Bridges had faced accusations that she had earned the title shot due her “fake boobs” – prompting her to fire back in sarcastic fashion.

Fake boobs help 😉 u should invest (bit of a weight disadvantage tho🥴) &so does exciting fight styles, personality & charisma, it’s an entertainment sport😉hate & complaining doesn’t get u anywhere.Put ur head down & try harder thats my advice oh& fake boobs Defs fake boobs🥊🍀 https://t.co/1uj2zftjgv — Blonde Bomber 🥊💣💁🏼‍♀️😈 (@EbanieBridges) October 5, 2020

After Bridges overcame Earl on Saturday, one fan implored boxing promoter Hearn to promote the Aussie for all she was worth.

“Now it’s on to the winner of [Courtenay] vs [Ball]. [Eddie Hearn] you can sell the sh*t out of this one,” wrote the Twitter user in a message shared by the boxer.

Was going to wait for @EbanieBridges to do but its out. She won by UD against a very tough Carol.So now its on to the winner of @scourtenay vs @Rachel_Ball_@MatchroomBoxing and @EddieHearn you can sell the SHIT outta this one 😁😁😁 — Lee (@LeePage62606100) March 13, 2021

Bridges’ profile is such that earlier during the Covid pandemic she revealed she had found a bizarre yet lucrative side-hustle selling her training socks to foot-fetish fans.

Desperate punters were even paying up to £500 (US$700) for the sweaty items, according to Bridges, who described the buyers as “weirdos.”