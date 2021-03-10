‘A beauty and a sex symbol’: Men’s magazine Maxim reveals unpublished snaps of Elizaveta Tuktamysheva’s ‘ice-cream’ photoshoot

Maxim magazine, which featured Russian figure-skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva on the cover of its March issue, has revealed a selection of unpublished pictures from the hugely popular athlete’s bombshell photoshoot.

The men’s periodical shared some of Tuktamysheva’s saucy snaps that had not been published on its pages, showing world and European champion wearing transparent lingerie while holding a large ice-cream cone.

“A sportswoman, champion beauty and a sex symbol" the magazine wrote on its cover.

It added on social media: “During a photo session called 'the song of ice and ice-cream', Liza showed off her seductive curves which have always driven figure skating fans mad."

The 24-year-old athlete was invited to pose after repeatedly saying she would be interested in offers to take part in revealing shoots because it would help to promote the popularity of figure skating.

In 2018, the skater became a hot topic in Russia and abroad after showcasing her spectacular ‘striptease’ routine, dancing to the Britney Spears hit ‘Toxic’ while taking off her jacket to reveal only a black bra.

This season, Tuktamysheva won the Moscow-based ISU Grand Prix stage, the Rostelecom cup, leaving behind Russian quad-jumping prodigy Alexandra Trusova.

She has earned the right to represent Russia at the 2021 world figure skating championships in Sweden after finishing fourth at the final of the Cup of Russia, close behind young skaters who have not yet reached the age of eligibility for competition at senior level.