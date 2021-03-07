WATCH: Russian 10-year-olds trade blows in WILD hockey brawl

A junior hockey match in Russia descended into a mass dust-up on the ice as youngsters traded blows during a regional tournament.

Footage showed players from the age group born in 2011 swinging for each other and grappling on the ice at a game between ‘South Ural’ and ‘Sarmaty’.

The all-out war – which was likened to the brutal ‘wall-on-wall’ fist fights of Russian tradition – happened in the village of Prigorodony, just outside Orenburg, on March 5, with the footage going viral after being shared by a parent of one of the players.

The chaos only appears to calm down after the coaches and referee break up the scuffles.

The footage comes after a controversial video last month showed young hockey players in Russia being trained to fight.

Россия, наши дни. Это позорище. Это мы так готовим хоккеистов? Скоро никакого хоккея вообще не будет в нашей стране. pic.twitter.com/qeDx91lKDa — Держи передачу (@Boogaard_2) February 18, 2021

On that occasion, the clip prompted an investigation by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR), and was widely criticized online.

However, some in America – including Daily Caller writer David Hookstead – held up the clip as an example of how Russian youngsters were being raised as “hockey beasts” while their counterparts in the US stayed inside to play video games.