 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC 259: Dominant Makhachev calls out Tony Ferguson after defeating Dober to extend winning streak to SEVEN in a row

7 Mar, 2021 04:36
Get short URL
UFC 259: Dominant Makhachev calls out Tony Ferguson after defeating Dober to extend winning streak to SEVEN in a row
Makhachev called out Tony Ferguson after his win at UFC 259. © Zuffa LLC
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev recorded a seventh straight win in the octagon as the Russian submitted America's Drew Dober in the third round of their contest at UFC 259.

Fighting for the first time since September 2019, Russian star Makhachev got the job done with an arm triangle submission that reflected his dominance on the ground for most of the contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Makhachev faced a frustrating 2020 on the sidelines after a spate of cancelations, but returned in strong fashion against the dangerous Dober – who himself had won six of his past seven fights heading into the contest.

Makhachev was cornered by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagoemdov, who has tipped his friend and teammate as the man who can ultimately ascend to the throne he will relinquish after his retirement.

Fighters and pundits online were certainly impressed by the nature of the 29-year-old’s latest win.

Makhachev used his post-fight interview to call out someone from the top-five of the 155lbs fold, naming Tony Ferguson as a potential next dance partner.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies