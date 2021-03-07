UFC 259: Dominant Makhachev calls out Tony Ferguson after defeating Dober to extend winning streak to SEVEN in a row

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev recorded a seventh straight win in the octagon as the Russian submitted America's Drew Dober in the third round of their contest at UFC 259.

Fighting for the first time since September 2019, Russian star Makhachev got the job done with an arm triangle submission that reflected his dominance on the ground for most of the contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Makhachev faced a frustrating 2020 on the sidelines after a spate of cancelations, but returned in strong fashion against the dangerous Dober – who himself had won six of his past seven fights heading into the contest.

Makhachev was cornered by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagoemdov, who has tipped his friend and teammate as the man who can ultimately ascend to the throne he will relinquish after his retirement.

Fighters and pundits online were certainly impressed by the nature of the 29-year-old’s latest win.

Islam Makhachev is the real deal, which we already knew, but just know more now. Who is favored to beat Islam right now at 155 pounds? Any matchup UFC makes, when the odds come out ... how many of these guys would be favored to beat him? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 7, 2021

Makachev is a gooood ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

@MAKHACHEVMMA can grapple, man. Beautiful to watch. — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) March 7, 2021

Makhachev is one of the best guys I’ve ever grappled #UFC259 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 7, 2021

Makhachev used his post-fight interview to call out someone from the top-five of the 155lbs fold, naming Tony Ferguson as a potential next dance partner.