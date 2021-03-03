 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No fans from abroad? Tokyo Games organizers could find it ‘impossible’ to allow international supporters in to the 2021 Olympics

3 Mar, 2021 16:23
The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games © REUTERS / Issei Kato
With less than five months to go before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, organizers are reportedly discussing the idea of banning international fans from attending in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks.

According to Japanese newspaper Mainichi, which cites sources familiar with the situation, visitors from abroad might not be allowed at Olympic venues, with the final decision set to be made in March.

In the current situation, it is impossible to bring in foreign spectators,” the newspaper said, citing a government official.

The issue was supposedly discussed during an online meeting between the Games organizers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

We will focus on the essentials," IOC president Thomas Bach said before the meeting.

"That means, mainly, the competitions. This has to be the clear focus. In this respect, we may have to set one or another priority.

More than 11,000 athletes representing 206 nations are expected to arrive in Japan next summer.

Tokyo Games bosses have implemented unprecedented safety measures for participants, including social distancing, public transport bans and continuous Covid-19 testing during the Games.

The new president of the organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said that Covid-19 still remains a threat ahead of the grandest sports spectacle of the summer.

The biggest challenge is the countermeasures against Covid-19,” she said. “Nobody can foresee how the situation will be this summer.”

