 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Man United’s Shaw facing BAN after backtracking on claim that ref rejected penalty in Chelsea draw because he feared public uproar

1 Mar, 2021 16:40
Get short URL
Man United’s Shaw facing BAN after backtracking on claim that ref rejected penalty in Chelsea draw because he feared public uproar
Luke Shaw (right) played in Manchester United's Premier League draw with Chelsea © Adrian Dennis / Reuters © Andy Rain / Reuters
Luke Shaw could be banned by the Premier League after he accused the referee who shunned Man United's penalty claim against Chelsea of malpractice – but Harry Maguire has admitted his fellow defender misheard the conversation.

United were unlucky not to be awarded a spot kick in the first half of Sunday's stalemate against Thomas Tuchel's re-energized Chelsea team after the ball appeared to strike Callum Hudson-Odoi's hand as be battled for possession with Mason Greenwood.

Following a brief delay in which both the VAR and referee Stuart Attwell considered and ultimately denied the penalty claim, full-back Shaw has landed himself in hot water for critical comments after the game in which he alleged that he overheard Attwell telling skipper Maguire that if he gave the penalty, it would lead to unending debate in the press.

"The ref even said to [Harry], if it’s a pen it’s going to cause a lot of talk after. So I don’t know what happened there," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"[Harry] said that they got told it was a pen. He got told it was a penalty by VAR so I'm not sure what's gone on."

Shaw's allegations were repeated moments after the game by United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in an irate interview, who admitted that he was reining in his reaction for fear of reprisal from the Football Association.

"One hundred per cent," he blasted, when asked if a penalty should have been given. "They're shouting it's handball for our player but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us."

The furious Norwegian boss also stated that Chelsea had potentially attempted to "influence officials" by hosting an article on their website citing an incident between Maguire and Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta in the reverse fixture earlier this season. 

Those complaints changed hours after the game, when United and Shaw backtracked on the alleged contents of the discussion between Maguire and Attwell and announced that Shaw had "misheard" the conversation – withdrawing any accusations of impropriety. 

The about-face may not save Shaw from a ban amid FA regulations against players who "imply bias or attack the integrity [of officials]."

The former England defender should learn his fate by Wednesday of this week, as rules dictate that the FA has three working days in which to make a decision.

Also on rt.com ‘F*cking disgrace!’: Fury as Premier League referee disallows goal, then allows it, before ruling it out AGAIN (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies