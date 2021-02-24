81m in one breath: Daredevil Czech free-diver sets new world record by holding out to swim under thick ice in frozen lake (VIDEO)

Brave Czech free-diver David Vencl has set a new world under-ice swimming record after plunging beneath ice in a frozen lake to cover a distance of 81m (265ft) while holding his breath for more a minute and a half.

The astonishingly courageous 38-year-old defied 3C water temperatures to dive into a hole cut in the ice of a lake in Lahost, northern Czech Republic.

Vencl was wearing only a swimsuit when he swam the distance of 80.9 meters to comfortably beat the previous record of 76.2m, set by Stig Avall Severinsen of Denmark in October 2013.

Czech free-diver David Vencl swims nearly 81 meters, or more than 265 feet, beneath the ice, breaking the world record https://t.co/VedQXef3Djpic.twitter.com/7NEUCroQgh — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

The lithe athlete held his breath for 95 seconds to swim under the one-foot-thick ice before emerging from another hole in the frozen lake surface as he completed the freezing feat.

"It was faster than I expected – I felt great," Vencl said. "I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 meters but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit."

"In this discipline, you have to be in the today and now: mindfulness, keeping a clear head and concentrating on the moment," he added.

"You can't think about what will happen in five minutes or five meters or five seconds."