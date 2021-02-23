 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Tiger Woods injured in car crash in Los Angeles as fire crews are forced to use ‘jaws of life’ to cut golf icon from car – reports

23 Feb, 2021 20:29
Get short URL
Tiger Woods injured in car crash in Los Angeles as fire crews are forced to use ‘jaws of life’ to cut golf icon from car – reports
Tiger Woods is reportedly in hospital following a car crash © Brad Penner / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Widespread reports say that Tiger Woods is in hospital after emergency services were forced to cut the golf legend out of his car following an accident in Los Angeles, with local officials confirming that firefighters attended.

The accident is said to have happened between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning, with the LA County Sheriff's Department confirming Woods' involvement.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the department announced.

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

The investigation is ongoing, with the extent of Woods' injuries still unclear.

More to follow

Also on rt.com ‘I pray he somehow finds help’: Troubled NFL ace who was shamed by Covid breaches & car crash is savaged after quitting on Twitter
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies