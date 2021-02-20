The Real Deal: Boxing veteran Evander Holyfield enlists help of former champ Wladimir Klitschko as he amps up Tyson preparation

As he continues to prepare for a mooted 'legends match' with former foe Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield has enlisted the help of one of the heavyweight division's most feared champions in Wladimir Klitschko.

The 58-year-old Holyfield is understood to be in negotiations to fight Tyson for a third time, nearly a quarter-century since their last meeting was ended abruptly in the third round when Tyson was disqualified for gnawing off a chuck of Holyfield's ear.

If tempers were frayed between the two rivals then, calmer heads have since prevailed. The two ring icons mended fences in the intervening years, with Holyfield even appearing on Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast in 2020 - but for every prizefighter there is a price, with some speculating that a third showdown between the legendary duo could generate as much as $200 million at the box office.

Tyson made his own comeback to the ring in November when he boxed another legend, Roy Jones Jr, in an eight-round exhibition which, according to broadcaster Triller, drew more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

This time around, and with an in-built storyline already in place between the two vets, industry insiders suggest that pay-per-view total could be vastly eclipsed.

And with the outside-of-the-ring affairs seemingly falling into place, Holyfield seems to be banking on the expertise of former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko to help him get fight ready after sharing a clip of the two greats together on Instagram.

"Putting in work today with my man Klitschko," wrote Holyfield in the brief caption.

Since retiring after suffering a devastating knockout to Anthony Joshua in 2017, Klitschko has stoked the flames of a possible comeback of his own after finishing his career with a record of 64 wins and 5 defeats.

Klitschko was also beaten in his career by current heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury before his unsuccessful bid to regain the world championship against Joshua in London.

"People do what they choose to do and for whatever reason they have, they do it," Holyfield told The Sun of his own ring return.

"The thing is that if it’s meant to be it will happen, either way, it is what it is. What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now.

"The thing is I’m still training for this, I know it will be some day this deal will happen and I’m ready for him. I’m doing OK."