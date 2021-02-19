‘Big backpack with stones off my shoulders’: Emotional Daria Kasatkina describes relief after ending 2-year WTA title drought

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina couldn’t hide her emotions after winning the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, ending a two-year title drought that dates back to 2018.

The 23-year-old beat 13th seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to capture her third Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title.

After winning the tournament organized for the Australian Open first-week losers, Kasatkina burst into tears, saying that the victory will give her confidence she's lacked over the past years.

She also added that constant work with a psychologist helped her to improve her game.

“Feels incredible, to be honest,” she said. “I felt like one big backpack with stones got out from my shoulders.”

Kasatkina needed one hour and 55 minutes to record a hard-fought win, hitting 35 winners and committing 25 unforced errors during the match.

The former top 10 player was widely considered to be Russia’s next star before her results suddenly nosedived.

Daria Kasatkina’s road to the #PhillipIslandWTA title was one of the tougher paths you will see at a 250 level:d. Boulterd. Grachevad. [7] Pavlyuchenkovad. [4] Marticd. [8] Collinsd. [13] Bouzkova pic.twitter.com/cBKsMK8OIM — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 19, 2021

Her 2018 win at the Kremlin Cup was her last significant achievement.She also reached her first two Grand Slam quarterfinals that year, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as finals in Dubai and Indian Wells.