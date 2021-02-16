‘Wilder has been spoiled by Trump. He’s not making any sense’: Promoter Arum compares former champ’s ‘lies’ to former POTUS

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has compared Deontay Wilder's excuses as to why he suffered a humiliating seventh-round TKO rematch defeat to champion Tyson Fury to the untruths told by Donald Trump during his tenure as US president.

American Wilder was dominated in seven rounds to lose his WBC crown to Manchester man Fury after their first meeting in 2018 ended in a draw.

Since the defeat - his first and only in 44 fights, bringing an end to a streak of ten title defences - Wilder has reeled off a string of excuses for the loss.

Wilder was down heavily in rounds three and five and was bleeding heavily after seeming to have his will and spirit broken by the British fighter, but has still managed to blame everything but his own performance that night.

The Bronze Bomber accused the hefty weight of his ring walk outfit for tiring out his legs, made the accusation that Fury's gloves were loaded with illegal hand wraps and accused trainer Mark Breland of incompetence, duly sacking his cornerman after the loss.

The latter of those excuses was poorly received within the boxing community; Breland is an extremely well-respected figure in the fraternity as an Olympic gold medalist, amateur phenomenon and two-time world champion in the professional game who is considered one of the most naturally gifted fighters the USA has ever produced.

"Deontay Wilder has been spoiled by our former president Donald Trump, who says you can say any lie or any preposterous thing and maybe some people believe it," legendary promoter Arum told TalkSport.

"In Trump's case, they believed it and stormed the capital. Deontay Wilder, again, irresponsible what he's saying, totally. Whether it's about Tyson Fury, Mark Breland – a tremendous guy – Deontay Wilder is not making any sense.

"But hey, if the former president who served for four years doesn't make sense, I mean Deontay Wilder is just another Trumpian."

Neither Wilder nor Fury have fought since their meeting in Las Vegas' MGM Grand a year ago. Wilder is desperate to complete a trilogy with the Brit, who is understood to only have countrymen and fellow champion Anthony Joshua in his crosshairs.