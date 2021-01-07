‘You got knocked the f*ck out by a chubby kid’: Tyson Fury starts his smacktalking year with kisses for arch-rival Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has launched his first barb of the year at Anthony Joshua ahead of their mooted megafights in 2021, laughing off his countryman's claim to be a "great modern fighter" while calling him a "chump" for losing to Andy Ruiz.

Four-belt champion Joshua looked in characteristically phenomenal shape as he shared a snap of himself topless in sparring, wearing a blue headguard and matching gloves as spotlights shone on his ripped physique.

The Londoner is looking ahead to at least one potential blockbuster against WBC king Fury this year, and he went a step further by suggesting: "A great modern day fighter will be able to compete in any era."

That was all the provocation Fury, who has previously labeled Joshua a "talentless bodybuilder", needed to weigh in with his dismissive opinion, deriding his arch-rival's claim to be an all-time contender.

A great modern day fighter will be able to compete in any era 💥 pic.twitter.com/Qx7akPfaDV — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 6, 2021

That you out the window then chump! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2021

A great? My arse! You got ktfo by a chubby kid who had 3 weeks notice. You are a great at looking good on pics I must say whit whooo.....xxx — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2021

"A great? My arse!" sneered Fury, proceeding to remind Joshua of the first defeat of his career, when he suffered a shock knockout against the noticeably less toned Andy Ruiz in August 2019.

"You got knocked the f*ck out by a chubby kid who had three weeks' notice. You are a great at looking good on pics, I must say - whit whoo."

Fans would not have struggled to imagine Fury's hallmark grin as he added three kisses to the end of his comeback.

He’s great... as long as he doesn’t get smacked 😅 Once you’ve landed a good one on him there will be bum gravy all over the ring, so bring your flippers Tyson. pic.twitter.com/4qxuAk2luV — Kayray 🏆 (@KatieLUFC) January 7, 2021

You'll definitely go down as a great Tyson, your last 10 victories include truly great names such as wallin, schwarz, pianeta, seferi, hammer, chisora, abell, and cunningham. The world will never see the like again 🙈 — Sam williams (@WilliamsSamboy) January 7, 2021

"Once you’ve landed a good one on him there will be bum gravy all over the ring, so bring your flippers, Tyson," said one of the followers backing the unbeaten Fury ahead of what is likely to be one of the most lucrative boxing matches in history.

Others questioned Fury's record, which was enhanced when he knocked out the previously undefeated Deontay Wilder to win his title in February 2020.

"You'll definitely go down as a great, Tyson," a critic sarcastically shot back, reeling off some of the novices, journeymen and also-rans to have lost to him in recent years. "The world will never see the like again."

While Fury has spoken of his desire to carry on boxing indefinitely, Joshua admitted this week that he was eyeing the end of his career and suggested that his main adversary could follow his lead.

"Fury has been professional much longer than me," he told Sky Sports. "He should be looking to retire soon.

"If he wants to cement his legacy, I'm here and ready. I've built myself into this position."