 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian tennis sensation Aslan Karatsev beats Grigor Dimitrov to make Australian Open semifinals – and he could face Djokovic next

16 Feb, 2021 07:40
Get short URL
Russian tennis sensation Aslan Karatsev beats Grigor Dimitrov to make Australian Open semifinals – and he could face Djokovic next
Russian tennis star Aslan Karatsev has made the Australian Open semifinals and could face Novak DJokovic next © Kelly Defina / Reuters
Russian tennis ace Aslan Karatsev has continued his sensational run at the Australian Open, becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam semifinal by beating Bulgarian seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

The 27-year-old Russia, who reached the main draw of the tournament for the first time by winning three qualification matches in Doha, has been in stunning form in Melbourne, thrilling fans and pundits with his solid game throughout the tournament so far.

The world number 114 got off to a slow start in his quarterfinal clash against the 18th seed, losing the opener 6-2 despite breaking serve in the beginning of the set.

He then turned the match around, hitting powerful shots to claim three successive sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 as Dimitrov visibly struggled with a spinal injury.

Karatsev’s ground-breaking rise to a major semifinal match means that at least two Russian players will be in contention for the coveted Norman Brooks Challenge Cup.

On Wednesday, Andrey Rublev will face compatriot Daniil Medvedev in their quarterfinal match.

Karatsev will play the winner of the match between world number one Novak Djokovic and sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who also play on Wednesday, in his semifinal.

Discussing his incredible success in Melbourne, Karatsev confessed his surprise and admitted that he would have been disbelieving had he been told before the tournament that he would reach the semis.

He was in danger of falling outside of the top 300 almost a year ago, but is now guaranteed a spot inside the top 50 and is expected to jump around 72 places in the rankings.

Also on rt.com They may never be idols like Djokovic or Nadal, but the Australian Open desperately needed the romance Russia’s trio have provided
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies