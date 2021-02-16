Russian tennis sensation Aslan Karatsev beats Grigor Dimitrov to make Australian Open semifinals – and he could face Djokovic next

Russian tennis ace Aslan Karatsev has continued his sensational run at the Australian Open, becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam semifinal by beating Bulgarian seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

The 27-year-old Russia, who reached the main draw of the tournament for the first time by winning three qualification matches in Doha, has been in stunning form in Melbourne, thrilling fans and pundits with his solid game throughout the tournament so far.

The world number 114 got off to a slow start in his quarterfinal clash against the 18th seed, losing the opener 6-2 despite breaking serve in the beginning of the set.

Aslan Karatsev.... it couldn't happen... could it? — John Perry (@johnperry81) February 16, 2021

Aslan Karatsev’s wins at ATP level before @AustralianOpen 👇* Moscow Oct 2015 (d. Youzhny)* St Petersburg Oct 2020 (d. Sandgren)* Sofia Nov 2020 (d. Taro).... and that’s it.He’s won 5 matches at this tournament as a 27yo qualifier & debutant at a major.#AusOpen — QUENTIN HULL (@QuentinHull) February 16, 2021

He then turned the match around, hitting powerful shots to claim three successive sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 as Dimitrov visibly struggled with a spinal injury.

Karatsev’s ground-breaking rise to a major semifinal match means that at least two Russian players will be in contention for the coveted Norman Brooks Challenge Cup.

Dimitrov continues to fight but it's @AsKaratsev who breaks to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth set 🇷🇺#AusOpen | #AO2021pic.twitter.com/6rkF7rx5Mi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 16, 2021

The thing with players like Karatsev is that you don’t know what to expect. You’re not sure how to defend against them nor attack them. Dream journey for him so far! #AusOpen — Blackjack Foley (@sa_budu) February 16, 2021

Low-key interview from Aslan Karatsev, but one topic did make him smile: The possibility of an All-Russian final. #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/uo9yrDilIc — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 16, 2021

On Wednesday, Andrey Rublev will face compatriot Daniil Medvedev in their quarterfinal match.

Karatsev will play the winner of the match between world number one Novak Djokovic and sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who also play on Wednesday, in his semifinal.

In his interview for Russian newspaper Karatsev said that he’d been struggling to find his coach, and that he always knew that physically he was capable of being at least in top 100 but had mental issues. In 2019 he moved to Minsk to train with Egor Yatsuk, and they clicked — katia2611 (@katia26111) February 12, 2021

Karatsev must be one of the greatest stories ever... — Static_357 (@Static_a357) February 16, 2021

Discussing his incredible success in Melbourne, Karatsev confessed his surprise and admitted that he would have been disbelieving had he been told before the tournament that he would reach the semis.

He was in danger of falling outside of the top 300 almost a year ago, but is now guaranteed a spot inside the top 50 and is expected to jump around 72 places in the rankings.