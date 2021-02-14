‘Have you completely lost your minds?’: Fans react as Jurgen Klopp is made ODDS-ON to be next Premier League managerial casualty

Liverpool's calamitous drop in form has led to bookies naming Jurgen Klopp as the favorite to be the next Premier League manager to be canned, although some fans are incredulous at the prospect of the German losing his job.

Klopp's reigning Premier League champions all but surrendered their crown on Saturday, shipping three late goals - one of which was down to another seismic error by goalkeeper Alisson Becker - to Leicester City.

It was the third defeat in succession for Liverpool and their under-fire boss and for the first time has led to questions marks around Klopp's future in the job, particularly given the contrast between their recent slump and the heroics of last season, when the Merseysiders end their 30-year title drought in the English top division at a canter.

The Reds are now 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and face a fight to secure Champions League football next season by finishing in the top four.

A question to the small minority of @LFC fans calling for Klopp to be removed: have you completely lost your minds? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2021

It’s opposite fans that want him sacked. They think by creating a hype others will jump on board. Reality being they know it’s a blip from injuries etc, and full strength Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe. They are just scared as they know, this won’t last. — Michael Aves (@Mikeyaves) February 14, 2021

Would be the most stupid thing they have ever done. They will get VVD back and Jota soon. They got two good young CB and need to get some younger Midfield players and they will be back in the conversation again. Klopp is the Reason why they are here!! — MOMOJTV🇪🇬 (@MOMOJTV) February 14, 2021

As the pressure rises and Liverpool's downturn becomes more pronounced, bookmakers have selected Klopp as the odds-on favorite to be next boss to be issued with his pink slip.

Odds aggregators put Klopp at the top of the revised list of potential Premier League managerial casualties, ahead of Crystal Palace veteran Roy Hodgson, ailing Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and beleaguered Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

Klopp appears to retain the faith of the Liverpool hierarchy, especially in the wake of an influence on the club in recent seasons which has seen his team win the Premier League and reach two Champions League finals, winning one of them.

However, the decision by various bookmakers to suggest that Klopp's job could be in peril highlights just how disappointing the club's recent performances have been - especially with his position at the club having been seemingly set in stone for much of his tenure.

Also on rt.com ‘He seems to be losing it’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp blasted for ‘beyond childish’ attack on reporter after latest loss (VIDEO)

"At the moment, it’s tough," Klopp admitted in the wake of the defeat to Leicester.

"But the only way out of the situation is to play good football, fight and work hard. That’s what we will do, we have to. We’ll get the results and see where we end up."

One thing is for certain though: those results must improve quickly to avoid further scrutiny about the future of previously "unsackable" German.